Sanford Brewing Company serves up one of the greatest bar food-and-beer combos in Central Florida 

Sanford Brewing Company

400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, 407-732-6419, sanfordbrewing.com

Essay question: Sanford Brewing Company serves up one of the greatest bar food-and-beer tandems in Central Florida. The wood-paneled taproom’s sumptuous bacon flights, hand-breaded chicken tenders and customizable mac & cheese delightfully twist the typical bar menu, while they also sling tasty home-spun brews that stand among Orlando’s best.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours?Head on down as soon as work hits done o’clock.

Beer/wine or liquor too? A rotating roster of delectable house brews, guest taps and meads aplenty

Check all that apply:

☐ fancy cocktails

☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming

☒ wine list (5 choices or more)

☒ craft beer

☐ beer: the usual suspects

☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)

☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food served? Y ☒ N ☐ Succulent flatbreads, indulgent cheese boards, even weekend brunch

Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐ On outdoor patio

Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐



What’s on? Sportsball

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒

Every Friday night Live music Y ☒ N ☐ Every Thursday

Loud music or background music? Middle-of-the-road classic rock

A few songs heard here: “Mushaboom” by Feist, Tegan and Sara’s entire back catalog

Games? Check all that apply:

☐ pinball

☐ video

☐ pool

☐ darts

☒ other: Cornhole on weekends