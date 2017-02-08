Sanford Brewing Company serves up one of the greatest bar food-and-beer combos in Central Florida 

Sanford Brewing Company
400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, 407-732-6419, sanfordbrewing.com
Essay question: Sanford Brewing Company serves up one of the greatest bar food-and-beer tandems in Central Florida. The wood-paneled taproom’s sumptuous bacon flights, hand-breaded chicken tenders and customizable mac & cheese delightfully twist the typical bar menu, while they also sling tasty home-spun brews that stand among Orlando’s best.
Short answer/multiple choice:
After work or after hours?Head on down as soon as work hits done o’clock.
Beer/wine or liquor too? A rotating roster of delectable house brews, guest taps and meads aplenty
Check all that apply:
☐ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☒ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☐ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)
Food served? Y ☒ N ☐ Succulent flatbreads, indulgent cheese boards, even weekend brunch
Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒
Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐
Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐ On outdoor patio
Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐
Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad
TVs? Y ☒ N ☐
What’s on? Sportsball
DJs? Y ☐ N ☒
Every Friday night Live music Y ☒ N ☐ Every Thursday
Loud music or background music? Middle-of-the-road classic rock
A few songs heard here: “Mushaboom” by Feist, Tegan and Sara’s entire back catalog
Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☐ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☒ other: Cornhole on weekends
