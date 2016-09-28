September 28, 2016 News & Features » News

Email
Print
Share

Remembering the Orlando 49: Stanley Manolo Almodovar III 

By
click to enlarge stanleyalmodovar.jpg

Every week between now and the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shootings, Orlando Weekly will profile a person killed on June 12, 2016. This week: Stanley Manolo Almodovar III

Stanley Almodovar was always happy and loved to have a good time, according to his stepbrother Alex Rodriguez. Almodovar, who was about two weeks shy of turning 24, liked to make those around him smile.

"He was the type of person that if he came into a room and everyone was frowning, he would put a smile on everyone's face," Rodriguez says. Rodriguez describes his brother as a "happy kid," energetic and very funny. Almodovar moved from Springfield, Massachusetts, to Florida when he was about 8. He worked as a pharmacy technician and graduated from East Ridge High School in Clermont before attending Anthem College.

"I used to see him [a lot] while he was at Anthem College. He was very dedicated," Rodriguez says – so dedicated that he had passed the certification exam while at Anthem, making him both a registered and certified pharmacy technician.

When he wasn't working, Almodovar loved to meet new people. He would often go to local gay clubs like Parliament House, Revolution, Southern Nights and Pulse. He made a ton of friends at the clubs he frequented, including Erica Kraft, whom he met at Southern Nights.

"As soon as we saw each other we started dancing and talking. He was just the light of the room," Kraft says. "He had an amazing personality; whenever you needed someone talk to, he was there for you. ... He would do anything to help someone out."

Almodovar was killed in the mass shooting at Pulse along with 48 others on June 12. After his death, the city of Clermont officially declared June 28 Stanley Almodovar III Day in his memory.

More than anything, Rodriguez says he wants people to remember his brother as the amazing person that he was and how positive he always seemed to be.

"I would like for people to remember his smile," Rodriguez says. "He was always enjoying life and living every day as if it were his last." – Martina Smith

Jump to comments

Tags:

  |  

More News »

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Milk District residents worry about new development, but big changes may be inevitable Read More

  2. Loathe Hillary? Fine. Vote for her anyway. Democracy depends on it Read More

  3. Remembering the Orlando 49: Jonathan Camuy Vega Read More

  4. ICYMI: A new fence around Pulse, a toxic sinkhole and other things you may have overlooked Read More

  5. Gimme Shelter (9/21/16) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation