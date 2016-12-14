Remembering the Orlando 49: Oscar Ambiorix Aracena Montero 

Every week between now and the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shootings, Orlando Weekly will profile a person killed on June 12, 2016. This week: Oscar Ambiorix Aracena Montero

One of Oscar Aracena Montero's last dreams was to bring his mother from the Dominican Republican to Florida.

The 26-year-old had left her in Santo Domingo as a child almost 10 years ago to move with his father, Ambiorix Aracena, to Tampa, according to Listín Diario, a Dominican newspaper. Later, Aracena Montero moved to Kissimmee and worked as a manager at a McDonald's in Orlando. He was also a business management student on the Orlando campus of Ana G. Méndez University, where he was known for his "positive attitude and outlook on life," according to the Orlando Sentinel. Recently, he had bought a house with one of his best friends, Simon Carrillo; they lived there with their pet Chihuahuas.

Listín Diario reports his mother, Altagracia Montero Díaz, was a month away from reuniting with her son when on June 12, Aracena Montero, Carrillo and many of their friends perished on Latin Night at the gay nightclub Pulse in a mass shooting.

Aileen Carrillo says her brother and Aracena Montero loved to travel to new places and explore. Before their deaths, the two friends had just come back from a trip to New York and Niagara Falls in Canada. During a vigil, Aracena Montero's uncle says his nephew visited him in New York before returning to Orlando.

"Oscar played piano, he sang and he loved God since he was a child," his uncle said. "In my prayers for him, I remember a verse from the Bible that says, 'For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.'"

After his death, Aracena Montero's parents received his degree from Ana G. Méndez University.

"I feel proud of him because I know he was a good kid, a good student, a good friend, a good employee, a good son and a good brother," Ambiorix Aracena told WFTV 9. "He was an incredible person. He was a hard worker, and he had a lot of dreams."