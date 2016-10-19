October 19, 2016 News & Features » Pulse

Remembering the Orlando 49: Luis Daniel Conde 

By
click to enlarge luisdanielconde.jpg

Every week between now and the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shootings, Orlando Weekly will profile a person killed on June 12, 2016. This week: Luis Daniel Conde

Luis Daniel Conde worked to make people in his community feel beautiful.

The 39-year-old originally from San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, ran Alta Peluquería D'Magazine Salon with his partner, Juan Pablo Rivera Velazquez, in Kissimmee. They transformed people with makeup, hairstyles and fashion tips into who they wanted to be, says Wanda Ferrer, a friend and client of the salon.

"They were tremendous people," she says. "Very helpful and friendly. They were very cute and treated their customers like family. They always had a smile for their customers."

Ferrer says Conde and his partner loved to go the club on the weekend. It's where they were during the early morning hours of June 12. Ferrer says Conde invited her to come party at the gay nightclub Pulse that night, along with Rivera Velazquez, Luis Daniel Wilson-León and Jean Carlos Méndez Pérez. All four died in the mass shooting that left 45 others dead as well.

His friends Albert and Iris Rivas Diaz wrote on Facebook that they would always remember his pure and sincere smile.

"You are someone who will stay tattooed in our hearts and will never be erased until the day we meet again," the couple says. "I'm sure that you are in a better place than us next to your Juan P., who you always cared for and protected. My heart has not been able to recover from this great loss ... I love you and always be with me wherever you are."

On Facebook, Conde's sister Lynette Conde posted photos of her brother with his family, calling him her mother's "favorite prince."

"I remember you in each and every instant," she writes. "How can I not miss that smile? It's hard not having you here."

– Monivette Cordeiro

