Remembering the Orlando 49: Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez< 

Every week between now and the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shootings, Orlando Weekly will profile a person killed on June 12, 2016. This week: Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez

With a flick of his wrist to apply black winged eyeliner or the careful precision he used to slick on glittery lip gloss, Juan Pablo Rivera Velázquez could give people the makeover of a lifetime.

The 37-year-old makeup artist and hairstylist nurtured a fan base at Alta Peluquería D'Magazine Salon, a business he ran with his 16-year partner, Luis Daniel Conde, in Kissimmee. Together they helped women in their community feel beautiful, says Wanda Ferrer, a friend and client of the couple.

Both from Puerto Rico, the couple loved to dress up and go dancing on the weekends, Ferrer says. That's why they were at Pulse on the morning of June 12, along with two friends. When the shooting began, Rivera Velázquez, Conde and their friends died in the massacre that left 45 others dead as well.

"My soul is saddened and this wound in my heart will never heal from the loss of my two great friends," wrote the couple's mutual friend Millie Ann Silva Castillo on Facebook. "I will always remember these two beautiful people as always smiling and with good humor, always positive, with good and kind hearts ... they have left a good and beautiful memory in this world and in my heart, and I'm sure in the hearts of everyone who was blessed to know them. Their unfair departure has hurt me so much that I don't have the words to express my deep sorrow. I love you guys and I always will."

Six months after his death, Rivera Velázquez's sister, Jessica Silva, re-opened her brother's beauty salon in south Orlando and relaunched her brother's makeup line, "Color Face Creation," dubbing it "CFC by Juan P." Silva also named the new salon "D'Magazine by Juan P." in honor of Rivera Velázquez. On the six-month anniversary of his death, Silva wrote on Facebook that she'd give anything to have the couple alive.

"I know that God and you walk with us," she said. "I miss you more every day, P. Your dreams are now mine. Nothing will stop me. God is good, always."