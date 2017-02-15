Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen & Bar has opened in the former Ravenous Pig space, Arab Fest takes over Lake Eola, plus more in our weekly food roundup 

OPENINGS

Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen & Bar has opened in the former Ravenous Pig space. Weekend brunch service commences this weekend ... Tin & Taco has opened downtown on Washington Street. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday ... The owners of Orchid Thai in Winter Park open their second outpost in the old RW Blue/Fresh on the Fly/Whitewood space in Lake Mary this weekend ... Ben & Jerry's opens in the former Smart Coffee HD space on Park Avenue early next month.

NEWS/EVENTS

The 8th Annual Orlando Chili Cook-Off goes from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Festival Park ... Arab Fest 2017 goes from noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at Lake Eola Park ... Domu now allows you to build your own ramen Mondays for $6; every Wednesday beginning March 1, Domu takes over the East End Market courtyard from 5:30 to 9 p.m. for a Neighborhood Meetup featuring bottomless wine, sangria, select draft beer, and complimentary small bites. Cost is $15 ... Japanese wagyu beef from Matsusaka is being served at Capa at the Four Seasons Resort through Friday, Feb. 17. The From Matsusaka With Love tasting menu featuring a trio of three-ounce cuts is $225 per couple ... Master sommelier George Miliotes (of the soon-to-open Wine Bar George at Disney Springs) and Morimoto Asia executive chef Yuhi Fujinaga collaborate on a four-course Wok and Wines pairing dinner Feb. 28 at Morimoto Asia. Cost is $150. On March 9 at 6:30 p.m., Miliotes teams up with Fabrizio Schenardi for a five-course pairing dinner at Ravello at the Four Seasons Resort. Cost is $175 ... Chefs John Rivers (4 Rivers Smokehouse, the Coop) and Kathleen Blake (Rusty Spoon) team up for the fourth edition of the Coop's Guest Chef Series, a free interactive cooking demo, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 ... The 6th annual Pints n' Paws Craft Beer Festival goes from 2-6 p.m. March 11 in downtown Sanford. The pet-friendly event costs $30, or $45 for VIP.