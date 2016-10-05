Pride guide: A look at the best Pride events this week 

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

Pride Launch Party This official Pride kick-off party features a variety of acts like Angelica Sanchez, Tymisha Harris and violinist Jose Navarro. Hosted by Addison Taylor. Music by DJ Joanie. Thursday, 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; free; 407-704-6261; comeoutwithpride.com.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

Pride on Church Street Block Party Hamburger Mary's hosts a block party on Church Street featuring country star Ty Herndon, Amy & Freddy, Leigh Shannon, the Mink and the Broadway Brunch Bunch and more. Friday, 8 pm; Hamburger Mary's, 110 W. Church St.; free; 321-319-0600; comeoutwithpride.com.

Pride Friday Free party with RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Lashauwn Beyond. Friday, 9 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Family Pride Celebration The whole family can enjoy music, crafts and face painting at the library before the downtown Come Out with Pride Festival. All ages welcome. Saturday, 10-11:30 am; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Pride, Prejudice & Protest: GLBT History of Greater Orlando This exhibit from the nonprofit GLBT History Museum of Central Florida shares the progress and setbacks of the Central Florida GLBT community over the past five decades of change. For Pride, the History Center is offering free admission for festivalgoers to see this collection. Saturday, 10 am-5 pm; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd; free; 407-836-8500; thehistorycenter.org.

Big Gay Brunch Get yourself energized for a long day of walking around with a brunch spread, bottomless mimosas, a Bloody Mary bar, entertainment and special surprise performances before the Pride parade. Benefiting Pride Gives Back. Saturday, 11 am-3 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$45; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Come Out With Pride Festival The largest Pride celebration in Central Florida includes vendors, a parade, fireworks and entertainment for everyone. Saturday, noon-10 pm; Lake Eola Park, 200 E. Robinson St.; free; comeoutwithpride.com.

Taste of Pride This special culinary event taking place concurrently with Pride features spectacular dishes prepared by celebrity and local chefs like Cat Cora, Kathleen Blake, Kevin Fonzo and more. Plus, they guarantee a premium view of the Pride fireworks. Saturday, 6-9 pm; Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive; $150; comeoutwithpride.com.

Post Pride Cookout After the parade, head over to Southern Nights for free barbecue and live music. Saturday, 6 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave.; free; 407-412-5039; southernnightsorl.com.

Orlando Pride Official After Party for Pulse Pulse takes over the Abbey inside and out, with a full Latin Night experience featuring special celebrity appearances, diva performances, and music from DJ Simon and DJ Infinite. Saturday, 6 pm-2:30 am; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $10; 407-704-6261; comeoutwithpride.com.

Pride: Nene Leakes & Roxxxy Andrews Pride party with the stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Saturday, 8 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $10-$75; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.

Girl the Party: Pride Edition Florida's largest lesbian weekly night goes all-out for a special Pride after party. Saturday, 9 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave; free before 11 pm; 407-412-5039; girltheparty.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

Hydrate The official day-after brunch with unlimited mimosas and music from DJ Throboy. Sunday, 11 am-4 pm; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave; $15-$25; 407-872-8454; comeoutwithpride.com.