October 05, 2016 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Pride guide: A look at the best Pride events this week 

By
click to enlarge sisters_of_perpetual_indulgence_at_cowp_parade_credit_jeff_kern.jpg

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

Pride Launch Party This official Pride kick-off party features a variety of acts like Angelica Sanchez, Tymisha Harris and violinist Jose Navarro. Hosted by Addison Taylor. Music by DJ Joanie. Thursday, 7 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; free; 407-704-6261; comeoutwithpride.com.

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

Pride on Church Street Block Party Hamburger Mary's hosts a block party on Church Street featuring country star Ty Herndon, Amy & Freddy, Leigh Shannon, the Mink and the Broadway Brunch Bunch and more. Friday, 8 pm; Hamburger Mary's, 110 W. Church St.; free; 321-319-0600; comeoutwithpride.com.

Pride Friday Free party with RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Lashauwn Beyond. Friday, 9 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; free; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

Family Pride Celebration The whole family can enjoy music, crafts and face painting at the library before the downtown Come Out with Pride Festival. All ages welcome. Saturday, 10-11:30 am; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Pride, Prejudice & Protest: GLBT History of Greater Orlando This exhibit from the nonprofit GLBT History Museum of Central Florida shares the progress and setbacks of the Central Florida GLBT community over the past five decades of change. For Pride, the History Center is offering free admission for festivalgoers to see this collection. Saturday, 10 am-5 pm; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd; free; 407-836-8500; thehistorycenter.org.

Big Gay Brunch Get yourself energized for a long day of walking around with a brunch spread, bottomless mimosas, a Bloody Mary bar, entertainment and special surprise performances before the Pride parade. Benefiting Pride Gives Back. Saturday, 11 am-3 pm; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $35-$45; 407-704-6261; abbeyorlando.com.

Come Out With Pride Festival The largest Pride celebration in Central Florida includes vendors, a parade, fireworks and entertainment for everyone. Saturday, noon-10 pm; Lake Eola Park, 200 E. Robinson St.; free; comeoutwithpride.com.

Taste of Pride This special culinary event taking place concurrently with Pride features spectacular dishes prepared by celebrity and local chefs like Cat Cora, Kathleen Blake, Kevin Fonzo and more. Plus, they guarantee a premium view of the Pride fireworks. Saturday, 6-9 pm; Lake Eola Park, East Central Boulevard and North Eola Drive; $150; comeoutwithpride.com.

Post Pride Cookout After the parade, head over to Southern Nights for free barbecue and live music. Saturday, 6 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave.; free; 407-412-5039; southernnightsorl.com.

Orlando Pride Official After Party for Pulse Pulse takes over the Abbey inside and out, with a full Latin Night experience featuring special celebrity appearances, diva performances, and music from DJ Simon and DJ Infinite. Saturday, 6 pm-2:30 am; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $10; 407-704-6261; comeoutwithpride.com.

Pride: Nene Leakes & Roxxxy Andrews Pride party with the stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. Saturday, 8 pm; Parliament House, 410 N. Orange Blossom Trail; $10-$75; 407-425-7571; parliamenthouse.com.

Girl the Party: Pride Edition Florida's largest lesbian weekly night goes all-out for a special Pride after party. Saturday, 9 pm; Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave; free before 11 pm; 407-412-5039; girltheparty.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

Hydrate The official day-after brunch with unlimited mimosas and music from DJ Throboy. Sunday, 11 am-4 pm; The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave; $15-$25; 407-872-8454; comeoutwithpride.com.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. A retrospective of Roger Ballen's photography exposes darkness – and dark humor Read More

  2. If you crave a more intimate way to celebrate spook season, try one of these three tricky treats Read More

  3. Selections: Our picks for the week's best events, Oct. 5-11 Read More

  4. In her novel Fates and Furies, Lauren Groff crafts a spiky Florida more strange than true Read More

  5. Mike Delamont of 'God Is a Scottish Drag Queen' returns to Orlando to set the record straight Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation