Player 1 Video Game Barr gives everyone – casual gamers, hardcore gamers, typical bar-goers – something to toast to 

Player 1 Video Game Bar
8562 Palm Parkway, 407-504-7521, player1orlando.com
Essay question: Why should I drink here? Do you want late-’80s/early-’90s nostalgia alongside the latest and greatest in modern gaming, all washed down with A-list craft bottles and drafts? Player 1 Video Game Bar’s cozy confines give everyone – casual gamers, hardcore gamers, typical bar-goers – something to toast (to).
Short answer/multiple choice:
After work or after hours? Bolt straight from the office into the arms of your childhood.
Beer/wine or liquor too? A rotating roster of craft brews and cider – no liquor.
Check all that apply:
☐ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☐ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☐ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)
Food served? Y ☐ N ☒ But you can snag some takeout from the Chinese spot next door between gaming sessions.
Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒
Outside drinking? Y ☐ N ☒
Dog-friendly? Y ☐ N ☒ The only little monsters allowed are the pixelated ones in and on the arcade cabinets.
Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐
Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad
TVs? Y ☒ N ☐
What’s on? Do you like ESPN?
DJs? Y ☐ N ☒
Live music Y ☒ N ☐ Every Saturday
Loud music or background music? A sprightly mix of alternative rock hits and indie whimsy
A few songs heard here: “Uprising” by Muse, “The Rifle’s Spiral” by the Shins
Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☒ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☐ other
