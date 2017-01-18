Player 1 Video Game Barr gives everyone – casual gamers, hardcore gamers, typical bar-goers – something to toast to 

Player 1 Video Game Bar

8562 Palm Parkway, 407-504-7521, player1orlando.com

Essay question: Why should I drink here? Do you want late-’80s/early-’90s nostalgia alongside the latest and greatest in modern gaming, all washed down with A-list craft bottles and drafts? Player 1 Video Game Bar’s cozy confines give everyone – casual gamers, hardcore gamers, typical bar-goers – something to toast (to).

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours? Bolt straight from the office into the arms of your childhood.

Beer/wine or liquor too? A rotating roster of craft brews and cider – no liquor.

Check all that apply:

☐ fancy cocktails

☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming

☐ wine list (5 choices or more)

☒ craft beer

☐ beer: the usual suspects

☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)

☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food served? Y ☐ N ☒ But you can snag some takeout from the Chinese spot next door between gaming sessions.

Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☐ N ☒

Dog-friendly? Y ☐ N ☒ The only little monsters allowed are the pixelated ones in and on the arcade cabinets.

Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐



What’s on? Do you like ESPN?

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒

Live music Y ☒ N ☐ Every Saturday

Loud music or background music? A sprightly mix of alternative rock hits and indie whimsy

A few songs heard here: “Uprising” by Muse, “The Rifle’s Spiral” by the Shins

Games? Check all that apply:

☐ pinball

☒ video

☐ pool

☐ darts

☐ other