Picks This Week: Wrapped in Pale, Mija, Atomyard and more 

Timothy Eerie

Local psych oddball Eerie has the potential to hit some Brian Jonestown Massacre peaks in his music with the technicolor path he's heading down.

10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Tanqueray's, free

Mija

Young EDM upstart Mija stands out from the boys' club with catholic music tastes that take in house, electro, techno and so much more.

10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Venue 578, $10-$25

Atomyard

Well-traveled Miami dance commander Atomyard headlines what promises to be a packed-out Labor Day weekend shindig.

9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Sandwich Bar, $5

Wrapped in Pale

Orlando black metal ensemble is pitched perfectly between Wolves in the Throne Room's lush atmospheres and Mayhem's early scrapings.

9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Uncle Lou's, $4

Marco Panuccio

Get classy on a Sunday. Celebrated tenor Panuccio (who has played everyone from Pinkerton to Don Jose) performs in tony Winter park environs with piano accompaniment from Robin Stamper.

2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the University Club, $30-$75

Open Mic Hip-Hop

Everyone who organizes and participates in this freestyle session and nerve-wracking cypher-style battle has our respect. Next level.

9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Austin's Coffee, free

Pate, Outlaw, Folwell

Freewheeling saxophone/bass/guitar trio bring their considerable improv chops to the perfect venue for it.

8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, free