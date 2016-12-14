December 14, 2016 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share

Picks This Week: Whiskey Wonderland, the Outlaws, Guaco and more 

By
picks.jpg

Whiskey Wonderland
A holiday bash thrown by local music site Shows I Go To, with live sets from Slumberjack, the States and Liveways and a screening of SIGT's new documentary(!).
8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Will's Pub, $8

Guaco
Venezualan gaita/salsa pioneers have been making music since the Beatles were a thing; the faces have changed but the beat goes on.
7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at House of Blues, $40-$60

Orlando Is Loud
Pregame for the weekend's Florida Is Loud festivities with this warm-up show featuring Harsh Radish, Autarx and Crit.
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Uncle Lou's, donations accepted

The Outlaws
Once known as the "Florida Guitar Army" by fans, this pioneering Southern rock group has reconfigured and returned for one more shot.
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Plaza Live, $29.50-$125</p>

Grandma Party
It's not just for shopping, you know. This all-day market at Stardust also features performances from local hot tickets like Tiger Fawn and Wet Nurse.
10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Stardust Video & Coffee, free

Music Mondays: We Are X
Not strictly live music, though it will be big and loud. This documentary on the rise, fall and rise of visual kei pioneers and Japanese superstars X Japan is not to be missed.
9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Enzian, $8.50-$11

Groove Orient
Jazz-rock fusion vibes like an unholy union of Booker T. and the MGs and Return to Forever.
10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Tanqueray's, free

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Picks This Week: Goo Goo Dolls, Brown Bag Brass Band and more Read More

  2. Lauryn Hill returns to the stage. Will she serenade our memories, or live up to her bad rap? Read More

  3. Picks This Week: Vault, Marc Anthony, Termanology and more Read More

  4. The Pauses transport Will’s Pub back to 1996; Illuminated Paths transports Uncle Lou’s to another dimension with Byson and PolyKarp Read More

  5. Two notable punk shows offer an escape route from holiday doldrums Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation