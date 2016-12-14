Picks This Week: Whiskey Wonderland, the Outlaws, Guaco and more 

Whiskey Wonderland

A holiday bash thrown by local music site Shows I Go To, with live sets from Slumberjack, the States and Liveways and a screening of SIGT's new documentary(!).

8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Will's Pub, $8

Guaco

Venezualan gaita/salsa pioneers have been making music since the Beatles were a thing; the faces have changed but the beat goes on.

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at House of Blues, $40-$60

Orlando Is Loud

Pregame for the weekend's Florida Is Loud festivities with this warm-up show featuring Harsh Radish, Autarx and Crit.

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Uncle Lou's, donations accepted

The Outlaws

Once known as the "Florida Guitar Army" by fans, this pioneering Southern rock group has reconfigured and returned for one more shot.

7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Plaza Live, $29.50-$125</p>

Grandma Party

It's not just for shopping, you know. This all-day market at Stardust also features performances from local hot tickets like Tiger Fawn and Wet Nurse.

10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Stardust Video & Coffee, free

Music Mondays: We Are X

Not strictly live music, though it will be big and loud. This documentary on the rise, fall and rise of visual kei pioneers and Japanese superstars X Japan is not to be missed.

9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at the Enzian, $8.50-$11

Groove Orient

Jazz-rock fusion vibes like an unholy union of Booker T. and the MGs and Return to Forever.

10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Tanqueray's, free