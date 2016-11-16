Picks This Week: Vault, Marc Anthony, Termanology and more 

The Doobie Brothers

"Sweet Jesus, that's smooth," exclaimed fans in the late '70s, yacht rockers in the early '00s, and, we suspect, concertgoers after this Orlando tour stop.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Dr. Phillips Center, $49.50-$99.50

Termanology

Young and clued-in Puerto Rican MC has collaborated with the likes of DJ Premier and Pete Rock, merging past, present and future deftly.

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Backbooth, $12

Classic Albums Live: Prince Purple Rain

We generally view touring cover acts like this as a cynical cash grab. That said ... it would feel really good right now to hear the epochal Purple Rain live all the way through.

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Hard Rock Live, $16-$31

Vault

Nashville-based dark synth duo inject a cold, insistent techno groove into their overcast electronic waves. The prime directive is to dance.

10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, Spacebar, $5

Marc Anthony

The former Mr. Jennifer Lopez will always occupy a soft spot in our hearts for his portrayal of Fania all-star Hector Lavoe in El Cantante. The croon is strong in him.

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Amway Center, $66-$556

Robotman

Local bop-jam ensemble holds court in a low-lit Lil' Indies. If you want to feel like you're in a noir film, tonight is your night.

10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Lil' Indies, free

Yellowcard

This two-night stand marks the last Florida shows EVER for Jacksonville rockers Yellowcard as their "Final World Tour" moves on to its emotional conclusion.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at House of Blues, $27