September 14, 2016 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share

Picks This Week: UZ, Sweet Cambodia, Red Lion Pub's Grand Finale and more 

By
picks.jpg

Marian Hill
Slinky, minimal and (dare we say it) throbbing come-on/come-down 808 torch songs.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Social, $20

Regurgitated Pus
Winter Haven gorecore trio take inspiration from the best: Mortician, Carcass, Necrophagia. They are everything that their name implies and so much more.
7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at West End Trading Company, $5

UZ
What started out as a joint headlining gig between UZ and Big Makk is now a celebration of the life and music of the big man.
10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Venue 578, $10-$20

Red Lion Pub's Grand Finale
The lineup could be GG Allin hologram only and you should still attend to pay your respects to the Lion and see a massive final blowout of all flavors of live music.
3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Red Lion Pub, $10

A Night with Sweet Cambodia
Young punk/funk outfit Sweet Cambodia takes over the Venue for one night. Mini-fest? Into it.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Venue, $6

Joseph
The human voice interlocking with another and then another can be a thing of impossibly haunting beauty. The trio Joseph brings to mind the sublime harmonies of Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt but with a very different vibe.
8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Hard Rock Live, $25-$40

Henrietta Homecoming show for this Orlando indie outfit. Their music summons up longing for places you've never been; inner and outer vistas of possibility.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Wills Pub, $5

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Twin Peaks' Jack Dolan on the difference between the 'record Twin Peaks' and the 'live band Twin Peaks' (both of which kick ass) Read More

  2. Chris Staples takes a break from indie rock to serve up some breakfast music Read More

  3. Accidental Music Festival shows the weird side of chamber music with the Living Earth Show; Baroness beyond the metal box Read More

  4. 20 Orlando shows not to miss between now and the end of the year, plus a few more worth a road trip Read More

  5. Picks This Week: Devin Townsend Project, Roosevelt Collier Trio, the Xandras and more Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation