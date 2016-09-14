Picks This Week: UZ, Sweet Cambodia, Red Lion Pub's Grand Finale and more 

Marian Hill

Slinky, minimal and (dare we say it) throbbing come-on/come-down 808 torch songs.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Social, $20

Regurgitated Pus

Winter Haven gorecore trio take inspiration from the best: Mortician, Carcass, Necrophagia. They are everything that their name implies and so much more.

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at West End Trading Company, $5

UZ

What started out as a joint headlining gig between UZ and Big Makk is now a celebration of the life and music of the big man.

10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Venue 578, $10-$20

Red Lion Pub's Grand Finale

The lineup could be GG Allin hologram only and you should still attend to pay your respects to the Lion and see a massive final blowout of all flavors of live music.

3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Red Lion Pub, $10

A Night with Sweet Cambodia

Young punk/funk outfit Sweet Cambodia takes over the Venue for one night. Mini-fest? Into it.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Venue, $6

Joseph

The human voice interlocking with another and then another can be a thing of impossibly haunting beauty. The trio Joseph brings to mind the sublime harmonies of Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt but with a very different vibe.

8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Hard Rock Live, $25-$40

Henrietta Homecoming show for this Orlando indie outfit. Their music summons up longing for places you've never been; inner and outer vistas of possibility.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Wills Pub, $5