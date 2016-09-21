Picks This Week: Taxi, Gojira, Wildhoney and more 

Wildhoney

Baltimorean pedal-abusers are the highlight of this bill, crafting exquisitely overdriven dreampop. New tunes out on Slumberland, natch.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Will's Pub, $12

Damian Lazarus

U.K. house/techno DJ and label head Lazarus adds a healthy dose of enigmatic mysticism and personal showmanship to the club game.

10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Tier, $13-$18.30

Taxi

There's been a steady influx of Miami audio malcontents blowing minds at Lou's of late, and Taxi looks to continue that trend with a sound halfway between "Boys Don't Cry" and Helmet.

9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Roy Davis Jr.

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Open House Conspiracy nights, famed house DJ Roy "Gabriel" Davis Jr. will be tearing it up.

9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Vinyl Arts Bar, $10-$20

Jamison Williams

Saxophone-wielding deconstructionist continues his seemingly never-ending tour, still giving a sound thrashing to Disney soundtracks.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Timucua Arts White House, donations

Gojira

French thinking-man's metallers might dwell on some heavy lyrical conceits, but they still handily approximate the destructive tendencies of their namesake.

7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Plaza Live, $27.50-$49.50

Jeff Rupert Quartet

Jazz foursome led by saxophonist Rupert stages a tribute to the alternatingly buoyant and haunting tunes of Stan Getz.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, free