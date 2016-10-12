Picks This Week: Hypoluxo, Band of One Fest, Ghastly and more 

Eisley

Indie-rock sibling brigade (plus two) has somehow not killed each other after almost 20 years of playing music together; instead they've grown and evolved. Currently working on a three-LP set.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Social, $20

Ghastly

DJ/producer David Crow alludes to a dark past in his nom de music, but his bass-heavy sound can purge demons through fleet footwork.

10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Venue 578, $10-$25

Band of One Fest

Channeling the wildman energy of rockabilly pioneer Hasil Adkins, this fest celebrates a clutch of local musicians who cut out the middlemen/-women and embrace DIY music very literally.

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Will's Pub, $7-$10

Hypoluxo

Don't sleep on the lovelorn post-punk from this Brookyln group; doomed romance and dark rhythmic sighs are a way of life.

9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Spacebar, $8

The Cryptics

New Hampshire punkers are part of a packed-out five-band "punk brunch" that promises to sandblast away whatever hangover (or whatever) you are cursed with.

2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at St. Matthew's Tavern, free

Kataklysm

Canadian death metallers rip it so hard they invented their own brutal subgenre: Northern Hyperblast. Yes.

7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Haven, $17-$22

Rose Creek Rhythm

Local bluegrass quintet steps into Blue Bamboo to show off their traditional brand of improv and groove.

8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $10