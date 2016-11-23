November 23, 2016 Music » Picks

Picks This Week: Grupo Niche, Moondragon, Gin Wigmore and more 

Grupo Niche
Que romantico! A night of for-lovers-only ballads from Colombian salsa stalwarts who've melted hearts since the late '70s.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Hard Rock Live, $30-$40

Mellow Relics
Get out of the house but for god's sake don't go torment hapless mall employees; head downtown to soak in the tech-jam grooves of this local quintet.
10:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Tanqueray's, free

Gin Wigmore
Gutsy New Zealand belter has a helluva résumé — playing the Warped tour, acting in a latter-day James Bond film, recording with Ryan Adams' Cardinals — and this is your chance to see a breakout artist in an intimate venue.
8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the Social, $15

Moondragon
Top-shelf retro synth-pop majesty that's not afraid of the big pop moves; part of a stacked bill with Tiger Fawn and Quelliott.
9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, the Spacebar, $5

Shania Pain
Improvised industrial-style synthscapes and reverb-soaked vocals from this local duo who are the spiritual children of Alan Vega and Martin Rev.
9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Spacebar, $3

Veda
Jazz and funk from this Orlando trio. Chops in shape. Come through.
10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Lil' Indies, free

Social Repose
Vlogger-turned-synth pop star (holy shit, what a time to be alive) brings a visually flamboyant but pop-friendly sound to Backbooth.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Backbooth, $15</p>

