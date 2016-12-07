December 07, 2016 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share

Picks This Week: Goo Goo Dolls, Brown Bag Brass Band and more 

By
picks.jpg

Goo Goo Dolls
Sugary-sweet '90s alt-rock stars get into the spirit of the season, headlining adult contemporary station MIX 105.1's Xmas bash.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at House of Blues, $55

WPRK's 64th Birthday Bash
Adventurous college radio mainstay is celebrating over six decades of diverse programming with a free show featuring the Dealers, Bubble Boys and Kaleigh Baker.
9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Will's Pub, donations accepted

Crosstowns/Xmas
Todd Love, 2muchD, Jai Biotic and Soul de Funk throw an Xmas bash Crosstown style, with the added promise of free cookies and ubiquitous drunk Santas.
10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Sandwich Bar, free

Ebi
Exiled Iranian superstar crooner Ebi brings a beautiful and a prodigious creative muse – 50 years of singing, 20-plus albums – to the fore in a rare Florida performance.
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Bob Carr Theater, $57-$270

Brown Bag Brass Band
Loose collective of local second-line/soul enthusiasts coalesce for one night for the Will's Xmas party. Will some holiday selections recast as boisterous rabble-rousers be out of the question?
8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Will's Pub, free

Fire Flame
Oddball hip-hop DJ collective headlines a soundclash event also featuring Jonathan David of Evil Virgins playing solo and the disorienting, hazy hip-hop of TOLKYOxP.
10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Spacebar, $3

Groove Orient
The only game in town. Jazz-rock fusion vibes like an unholy union of Booker T. & the MGs and Return to Forever.
10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Tanqueray's, free

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lauryn Hill returns to the stage. Will she serenade our memories, or live up to her bad rap? Read More

  2. The Pauses transport Will’s Pub back to 1996; Illuminated Paths transports Uncle Lou’s to another dimension with Byson and PolyKarp Read More

  3. 22 Orlando bands you should keep an eye (and ear) out for in 2017 Read More

  4. Sister act Tegan and Sara embrace their inner Eurythmics on new album Read More

  5. Ted Leo, Torres and Tegan and Sara provide the perfect antidote for this year’s political hangover Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation