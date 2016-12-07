Picks This Week: Goo Goo Dolls, Brown Bag Brass Band and more 

Goo Goo Dolls

Sugary-sweet '90s alt-rock stars get into the spirit of the season, headlining adult contemporary station MIX 105.1's Xmas bash.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at House of Blues, $55

WPRK's 64th Birthday Bash

Adventurous college radio mainstay is celebrating over six decades of diverse programming with a free show featuring the Dealers, Bubble Boys and Kaleigh Baker.

9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Will's Pub, donations accepted

Crosstowns/Xmas

Todd Love, 2muchD, Jai Biotic and Soul de Funk throw an Xmas bash Crosstown style, with the added promise of free cookies and ubiquitous drunk Santas.

10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Sandwich Bar, free

Ebi

Exiled Iranian superstar crooner Ebi brings a beautiful and a prodigious creative muse – 50 years of singing, 20-plus albums – to the fore in a rare Florida performance.

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Bob Carr Theater, $57-$270

Brown Bag Brass Band

Loose collective of local second-line/soul enthusiasts coalesce for one night for the Will's Xmas party. Will some holiday selections recast as boisterous rabble-rousers be out of the question?

8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Will's Pub, free

Fire Flame

Oddball hip-hop DJ collective headlines a soundclash event also featuring Jonathan David of Evil Virgins playing solo and the disorienting, hazy hip-hop of TOLKYOxP.

10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Spacebar, $3

Groove Orient

The only game in town. Jazz-rock fusion vibes like an unholy union of Booker T. & the MGs and Return to Forever.

10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Tanqueray's, free