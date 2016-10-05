Picks This Week: Garth Brooks, Terror Pigeon, Rae Sremmurd and more 

Rae Sremmurd

Tupelo sibling duo is crossing over to the mainstream in a big way. Expect this show to be delirious chaos of pro pop hooks, crazed visuals and a, shall we say, hyped-up stage presence.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Hard Rock Live, $49.50-$69.50

Prince Fox

Honestly, Prince Fox charmed us with his name, combining the names of the two characters in The Little Prince. His exploratory dance music is just as good.

10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Venue 578, $20-$35

Terror Pigeon

Nashville solo project that specializes in incredibly extroverted performance art-meets-techno pop. The live experience is untamed.

9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Uncle Lou's, $5

The Legendary JC's

Crack Orlando soul squadron makes a long overdue return, but they're gonna make you work for it; worth the Sanford trek.

9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Alley, $8

Garth Brooks The last night of Brooks' gonzo four-night stand at the Amway Center is going to be just so ridiculous and emotional and vital and perhaps essential?

7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Amway Center, $74.98

Crowbar

Ultra-heavy brute force NOLA sludge ensemble continues their slow, inexorable march forward, like a mastodon made of tar. Impressively tormented.

7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at House of Blues, $26

Amarionette Las Vegas prog-emo quartet kind of reminds us of 24-7 Spyz and Kings X, which is a pretty good memory.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Backbooth, $12