Picks This Week: Disjawn, Azizi Gibson, Fitz & the Tantrums and more 

Red Elvises
Russian rock institution sticks popular music into a blender and the onstage results are frenetic and immediate.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Will's Pub, $10-$12

Two Tongues
Emo supergroup (no hyperbole) that combines two members of Say Anything and two members of Saves the Day ... and the crowd goes wild.
7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Social, $19-$22

Disjawn
Blown-out Philly d-beat (Discharge worship, for the uninitiated) battalion gets drunk, disorderly and distorted at Lou's.
9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Uncle Lou's, $7

Fitz & the Tantrums
Six-strong L.A. band combines indie and deep soul idioms with surprisingly immediate results.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at House of Blues, $27-$62

Gavin DeGraw
Lock up your daughters/sons/fathers/mothers (dude has wide demographic appeal), DeGraw is touring behind new album Sweeter, where he gets a lil' sexy.
7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at Will's Pub, $5-$8

Azizi Gibson
This Los Angeles rapper, endorsed by both Flying Lotus AND Waka Flocka Flame, is ready to stake his claim in the hip-hop firmament.
7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Backbooth, $15

Meth Mouth
NYC hardcore outfit balances the usual floor stomps with teeth-grindingly slow sludgy breaks that will have you fiending for your next fix.
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Uncle Lou's, $10

Tags:

