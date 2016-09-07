Picks This Week: Devin Townsend Project, Roosevelt Collier Trio, the Xandras and more 

Punk on the Patio

Two milestones make this show noteworthy: It's the last time POTP will be on a Wednesday night, and this show is the swan song for local punks Manic and the Depressives.

9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Patio, $5

Trapdoor Social

Los Angeles indie rockers Trapdoor Social will be playing outside Spacebar, actually, with equipment powered by their own solar-powered setup. Damn.

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Spacebar, $5

Roosevelt Collier Trio

Sacred steel guitar firebrand breathes new life into both the instrument and gospel songforms with his raw enthusiasm and passion.

9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

The Xandras

Formerly the Dialtones, this St. Pete band kicks up a primitive racket that brings to mind the Gories and Beat Happening.

9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Will's Pub, $7

Devin Townsend Project

Townsend has been confounding metal fans since his teens with his chameleonic artistic sensibilities and unhinged creativity. Twenty-some albums up and down the heaviness spectrum? Yep.

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Plaza Live, $25

Free the People

Local psych-punk freakbeats invade downtown Orlando on a Monday night, for free. Can't beat a deal like this.

8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at 64 North, free

Sam Rivers Rejuvenation Orchestra

Local disciples of free jazz legend Rivers continue to honor his life and singular body of work.

8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $15