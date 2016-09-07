September 07, 2016 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share

Picks This Week: Devin Townsend Project, Roosevelt Collier Trio, the Xandras and more 

By
picks.jpg

Punk on the Patio
Two milestones make this show noteworthy: It's the last time POTP will be on a Wednesday night, and this show is the swan song for local punks Manic and the Depressives.
9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Patio, $5

Trapdoor Social
Los Angeles indie rockers Trapdoor Social will be playing outside Spacebar, actually, with equipment powered by their own solar-powered setup. Damn.
8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Spacebar, $5

Roosevelt Collier Trio
Sacred steel guitar firebrand breathes new life into both the instrument and gospel songforms with his raw enthusiasm and passion.
9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

The Xandras
Formerly the Dialtones, this St. Pete band kicks up a primitive racket that brings to mind the Gories and Beat Happening.
9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Will's Pub, $7

Devin Townsend Project
Townsend has been confounding metal fans since his teens with his chameleonic artistic sensibilities and unhinged creativity. Twenty-some albums up and down the heaviness spectrum? Yep.
7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Plaza Live, $25

Free the People
Local psych-punk freakbeats invade downtown Orlando on a Monday night, for free. Can't beat a deal like this.
8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at 64 North, free

Sam Rivers Rejuvenation Orchestra
Local disciples of free jazz legend Rivers continue to honor his life and singular body of work.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $15

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Picks This Week: Wrapped in Pale, Mija, Atomyard and more Read More

  2. Baroness pull back from the brink for their most accomplished album yet Read More

  3. Mixtape King Tony Touch returns to Orlando while keeping his eye firmly on the future Read More

  4. Picks This Week: Comfort Link, Hey Mercdes, Kaleigh Baker and more Read More

  5. The Chickenhawks camp up rock & roll, Kay Odyssey throw glitter on psych rock, Transcendental Telecom make soft noise, Sweet Crude modernize Cajun music Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation