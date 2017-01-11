January 11, 2017 Music » Picks

Picks This Week: Dan Siego, Nostalgia Radio Hour, Mad Existence and more 

Timothy Eerie Band
Third-eye-scrubbing local psych outfit goes all Beatles-in-the-Cavern Club in the subterranean environs of Tanqueray's.
10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Tanqueray's, free

Nostalgia Radio Hour
Musical ensemble invokes the madcap, anything-goes atmosphere of variety radio in the '20s and '30s, without the interminable Lucky Strike cigarette ads.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $14-$28

Hellwitch
The type of metal that your parents, youth ministers and sundry other authority figures warned you about. Pay homage to these O.G. Florida underground metal legends.
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Haven, $10-$12

Mad Existence
Stardust hosts a promising bill of young hardcore upstarts, including this straight-ahead Richmond band who honestly seem like they're going to combust at any second.
9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Stardust Video & Coffee, $5

Dan Siego
Battering ram-heavy bass/drum duo from Puerto Rico brings that Shellac-style clockwork ultraviolence.
9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Spacebar, $7

Robotman
Local bop-fusion ensemble Robotman holds court in a low-lit Lil' Indies. You'll feel pretty sophisticated.
10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Lil' Indies, free

Groove Orient
Crowd-pleasing local jam-rock quintet throws down at Tanqueray's. Hoping against hope they bring the Hammond organ out.
10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Tanqueray's, free

