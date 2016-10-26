October 26, 2016 Music » Picks

Picks This Week: Daikaju, Devils in Disguise, Puscifer and more 

Daikaiju
Perfect pre-Halloween show: This Kiss-meets-Great-Muta-meets-Ventures trio may burn St. Matthews to the ground (figuratively, literally, whatever).
9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at St. Matthews Tavern, free

Rezz
Excellent time for a costume party rave at Venue 578 with young hypno-eyed EDM alien Rezz and mysterious ski-mask-clad house DJ Malaa.
10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Venue 578, $15-$25</p>

Strung Out
Early Fat Wreck Chords mainstays show the kids and not-so-kids how pop-punk is done, opening for Pennywise.
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at House of Blues, $15-$40

Alessia Cara
Hotly tipped Canadian pop singer (now signed to Def Jam) got her start the old-fashioned way: posting cover versions to YouTube. But really, who cares how she got discovered; she's here now and she's got a hell of a voice.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Hard Rock Live, $30-$45</p>

Devils in Disguise
Fiendish cover show with locals summoning the spirits of Slade, the Who, Flaming Groovies and the Ramones. Discounted cover if you wear a costume.
7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Will's Pub, $5-$8

Plane Versus Cult
Local Americana tunesmiths throw down at Lou's with the help of Eugene Snowden and more special guests.
9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Puscifer
Don't dare call it a Tool side project; vocalist Maynard Keenan's "other" arty and psych-oriented affair makes a rare appearance at an even stranger venue.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Bob Carr Theater, $35-$350

