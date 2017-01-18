January 18, 2017 Music » Picks

Picks this week: Circa Survive, Caskey, Dex Romweber and more 

By
picks.jpg

Dex Romweber
Flat Duo Jets and Dex Romweber Duo resident wildman steps out on his own. It's gonna get feral.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Will's Pub, $10-$12

Funtcase
U.K.-based dubstep trickster jumps behind his decks and various electronics with a child's Halloween mask concealing his mug; it gets even more left-field from there.
10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Venue 578, $10-$20

Caskey
Homecoming show from the just-wrapped "No Apologies" tour. Expect the local MC to be road-tested and on target.
7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Venue 578, $20

Circa Survive
Post-hardcore survivors hit town to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of seminal album On Letting Go.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at House of Blues, $23.50-$35.50

The Caustic Age
North Florida free-jazz saxophonist Jamison Williams' new project dealing with themes of the first Gilded Age. Timely.
8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Uncle Lou's, free

Van Allen Belt
Shimmering Pittsburgh quartet evoke much-missed spaceways trippers like Broadcast and Stereolab. The future is now.
9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Spacebar, $5

Golden Pelicans
Celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Total Punk-helmed Turnbuckle Tuesdays nights with a free show from their in-house band. It's bad news.
10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Will's Pub, free

