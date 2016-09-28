September 28, 2016 Music » Picks

Picks This Week: CF2, Sworn Enemy, Whole Wheat Bread and more 

By
picks.jpg

Tiger Army
Rough n' ready Cali psychobilly brigade looks to unleash some serious greaser chaos in the Social. Lock the doors!
7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Social, $20-$25

Bakermat
Dutch house DJ hits Venue 578 as part of a tandem tour with Sam Feldt. He's lately been incorporating more gospel and soul influences into his music, so you get to hear all different types of ecstatic release.
10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Venue 578, $15-$25

Sworn Enemy
NYHC-turned-extreme metal heroes promise a very cathartic, extremely rowdy time at Backbooth. Punch floor, bang head, repeat.
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Backbooth, $12

Whole Wheat Bread Long-running Jacksonville punk brigade have been confounding expectations and stereotypes for over a decade now, but most importantly, yes, they are loud as fuck.
5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at West End Trading Company, free

CF2
Central Florida Composers Forum presents a collision of classical and avant-electronics performance strategies. Inside the Timucua White House, as an added incentive.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Timucua Arts White House, donations

Absinthe Jazz Trio
The Best of Orlando winners for jazzy excellence in 2016 get seriously hallucinatory in the comfy confines of Lil Indies.
10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Lil Indies, free

Pink on the Patio
Howling Midnight, Copper Bones, Yogurt Smoothness, Christian Saab whip up varying degrees of snotty, delinquent racket ... with all proceeds benefiting breast cancer charity Rock Pink.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 64 North, $5

