Picks This Week: Ascend/Descend, Thievery Corporation Spaceghostpurrp and more 

Ascend/Descend

Boston hardcore supergroup (members of American Nightmare, Lunglust, Math the Band) are a can't-miss live prospect. Pure fury.

9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Uncle Lou's, $7

Guitar Summit

Four local guitarists (Bobby Koelble, Rich Walker, Brad Catron and Chris Cortez) dispense with pesky rhythm sections and break off into innumerable ad hoc configurations so they can REALLY get cookin'.

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $15

Black Mass

Boston metal militia stick to the fundamentals: denim, bullet belts, frenzied dirty riffing, gruff vocals, Sodom and Destruction bootlegs on cassette.

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Haven, $10

Calliope Co.

Psych-synth trio Calliope Co. (formerly known as Moon Jelly) say goodbye in style with a free show at Avalon Island, also featuring Lush Agave and Captured Bird.

7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Gallery at Avalon Island, free

Thievery Corporation

The electronica duo of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton is a neo-psychedelic, boisterous world party, bolstered by a family of collaborators from all over the globe.

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at House of Blues, $35-$77.75

Micah Schnabel

Two Cow Garage rabble-rouser and vocalist Schnabel rolls through Will's again, promising hard-won lessons and tear-jerkers.

8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

SpaceGhostPurrp

Iconoclastic hip-hop producer/rapper has toured with Trash Talk, produced tracks for A$AP Rocky, and released a record on ethereal indie label 4AD. We're intrigued.

8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Backbooth, $12