Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. is worth a weekend road trip to Deland 

By
click to enlarge persimmonhollow2.jpg

Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co.
111 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand, 386-873-7350, persimmonhollowbrewing.com

Essay question: It would be harder to think of reasons not to drink at Persimmon Hollow than to list all the reasons you should – though, admittedly, its location in DeLand makes it a once-in-a-while treat for Orlandoans. The historic building (converted from a garage) in DeLand’s SoNY neighborhood is an airy, high-ceilinged space scattered with big dining tables (each with six or so comfy high-backed chairs) with a longer bar counter tucked in toward the back, all with a view of the glassed-in area housing the shining steel tanks where Persimmon Hollow’s beers are brewed. With at least eight of their own brews on tap plus more bottles, cans, ciders and wine, there are plenty of sipping options, and the tables are full of couples canoodling, Stetson TAs grading papers, and families playing board games (complete with toddlers running around). The option to order in food is nice, too, especially considering the proximity to Bake Chop on Artisan Alley and Neighbors Artisan Taqueria across the street.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours? After work; lazy weekend afternoons; between sets at Café DaVinci

Beer/wine or liquor too? Beer and wine

Check all that apply:
☐ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☒ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☐ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food? Y ☐ N ☒ Not made in-house, but there are menus for the taco stand across the street on each table

Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐

Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Ladies’ is not actively horrible, but a bit whiffy. Heard not-great things about the men’s room.

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐

What’s on? Sports

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒
Live music Y ☐ N ☒

Loud music or background music? There’s Touchtunes, but on our visit no one touched it; the football game on the TV nearest us was just barely audible.

Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☒ video
☒ pool
☒ darts
☐ other


