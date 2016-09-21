Essay question: Why should I drink here?
Osprey Tavern pairs distinctive recipes and top-shelf libations with the best of them. The house sommelier (that’s French for “wine god-type person”) curates an elite revolving vino list, or you can sip one of many craft cocktails at the Tavern’s gorgeous, white-stone bar top. Pinkies up!.
Short answer/multiple choice:
After work or after hours? After work – you’ve earned that pre-dinner cocktail after a long work week
Beer/wine or liquor too? Proudly serves the Father, Son AND Holy Ghost
Check all that apply:
☒ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☒ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☒ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)
Food? Y ☒ N ☐ Farm-to-table entrees and appetizers, an array of charcuterie and cheeses, and a stellar raw bar (oysters, anyone?)
Smoking allowed inside? Y ☐ N ☒
Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐At the sidewalk tables outside
Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐ A well-behaved dog might accompany you at that outside table
Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad
Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐
TVs? Y ☒ N ☐
What's on? Assorted sportsball broadcasts
DJs? Y ☐ N ☒ Live music Y ☒ N ☐ Gently lilting music to put some extra pep in your brunch mimosa
Loud music or background music? See above: like we said, gently lilting
Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☐ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☐ other
