November 02, 2016

Orlando Weekly's Portable Voting Guide 2016 

How and where to vote, and who we recommend you vote for

Early voting in Orange County runs from from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 6, at 17 voter locations that you can find at ocfelections.com. On Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and you are required to vote in the polling place assigned to the precinct where you live. The elections office asks that you bring photo and signature identification, such as a driver’s license, on Election Day and during early voting. (Without photo ID, you will be given a provisional ballot.) You can bring this guide with you inside the voting booth. Happy voting!

FEDERAL
U.S. President: Hillary Clinton
U.S. Senator: Patrick Murphy
U.S. House, District 7: Stephanie Murphy
U.S. House, District 8: Corry Westbrook
U.S. House, District 9: Darren Soto
U.S. House, District 10: Val Demings

FLORIDA LEGISLATURE
State Senate, District 11: Randolph Bracy
State Senate, District 13: Linda Stewart
State Senate, District 15: Victor M. Torres Jr.
State House, District 30: Ryan Yadav
State House, District 42: Benny Valentin
State House, District 47: Beth Tuura
State House, District 48: Amy Mercado
State House, District 49: Carlos Guillermo Smith
State House, District 50: Sean Ashby

FLORIDA COURT JUSTICES UP FOR RETENTION
Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles T. Canady: YES
Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Jorge Labarga: YES
Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky L. Polston: YES
Florida Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Jay Cohen: YES
Florida Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge James A. Edwards: YES
Florida Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Brian Lambert: YES
Florida Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Vincent G. Torpy Jr.: YES

LOCAL JUDGES
Orange-Osceola Circuit Judge: Luis Calderón
Orange County Judge Group 1: Eric DuBois
Orange County Judge Group 4: Tom Young
Orange County Judge Group 5: Evellen Jewett

ORANGE COUNTY
Orange-Osceola State Attorney: Aramis Ayala
Orange County Clerk of Courts: Tiffany Moore Russell
Orange County Sheriff: Jerry Demings
Orange County Property Appraiser: Rick Singh
Orange County Tax Collector: Scott Randolph
Orange County Supervisor of Election: Bill Cowles
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 1: Maria Bolton-Joubert
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 3: Nicole Victoria McLaren
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 5: Steven Laune Beumer
Orange County School Board District 7: Matthew Fitzpatrick
Orange County Board of Commissioners District 1: Robert “Bobby O” Olszewski
Orange County Board of Commissioners District 5: Emily Bonilla
Orange County Charter Amendment Question 1: NO
Orange County Charter Amendment Question 2: NO
Orange County Charter Amendment Question 3: NO

FLORIDA CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
Amendment 1: NO
Amendment 2: YES
Amendment 3: YES
Amendment 5: YES

For more in-depth discussion of our recommendations, read our long-form endorsements.

