Orlando Weekly's Portable Voting Guide 2016 

Early voting in Orange County runs from from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 6, at 17 voter locations that you can find at ocfelections.com. On Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and you are required to vote in the polling place assigned to the precinct where you live. The elections office asks that you bring photo and signature identification, such as a driver’s license, on Election Day and during early voting. (Without photo ID, you will be given a provisional ballot.) You can bring this guide with you inside the voting booth. Happy voting!

FEDERAL

U.S. President: Hillary Clinton

U.S. Senator: Patrick Murphy

U.S. House, District 7: Stephanie Murphy

U.S. House, District 8: Corry Westbrook

U.S. House, District 9: Darren Soto

U.S. House, District 10: Val Demings

FLORIDA LEGISLATURE

State Senate, District 11: Randolph Bracy

State Senate, District 13: Linda Stewart

State Senate, District 15: Victor M. Torres Jr.

State House, District 30: Ryan Yadav

State House, District 42: Benny Valentin

State House, District 47: Beth Tuura

State House, District 48: Amy Mercado

State House, District 49: Carlos Guillermo Smith

State House, District 50: Sean Ashby

FLORIDA COURT JUSTICES UP FOR RETENTION

Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles T. Canady: YES

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Jorge Labarga: YES

Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky L. Polston: YES

Florida Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Jay Cohen: YES

Florida Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge James A. Edwards: YES

Florida Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Brian Lambert: YES

Florida Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Vincent G. Torpy Jr.: YES

LOCAL JUDGES

Orange-Osceola Circuit Judge: Luis Calderón

Orange County Judge Group 1: Eric DuBois

Orange County Judge Group 4: Tom Young

Orange County Judge Group 5: Evellen Jewett

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange-Osceola State Attorney: Aramis Ayala

Orange County Clerk of Courts: Tiffany Moore Russell

Orange County Sheriff: Jerry Demings

Orange County Property Appraiser: Rick Singh

Orange County Tax Collector: Scott Randolph

Orange County Supervisor of Election: Bill Cowles

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 1: Maria Bolton-Joubert

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 3: Nicole Victoria McLaren

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 5: Steven Laune Beumer

Orange County School Board District 7: Matthew Fitzpatrick

Orange County Board of Commissioners District 1: Robert “Bobby O” Olszewski

Orange County Board of Commissioners District 5: Emily Bonilla

Orange County Charter Amendment Question 1: NO

Orange County Charter Amendment Question 2: NO

Orange County Charter Amendment Question 3: NO

FLORIDA CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

Amendment 1: NO

Amendment 2: YES

Amendment 3: YES

Amendment 5: YES

For more in-depth discussion of our recommendations, read our long-form endorsements.