Orlando concert picks this week: The Roots, Drool, Fiona and more 

Eugene Snowden

It's bound to get emotional at the last 2016 installment of this local soul crooner's weekly residency at Lil Indies.

10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Lil Indies, free

Vivian K

Improbably this road-hungry troupe of Floridian expatriates are still in the area for a bit longer. Best to catch their overdriven, intelligent emo punk while you can.

9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Spacebar, $5

TMD 12_30_16

Coming off the success of their recent Counterweight event, local electronics collective TMD stages one last show to raise funds for the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Relief fund.

10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Spacebar, $1-up

Fiona

Getting live music diehards downtown on New Year's Eve is a tough bill of goods to sell, but local R&B alien Fiona is giving it a go, along with BBTA, Grape and more.

10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Social, free

New Year's Day Party

Whether you're forcing your weary carcass out of bed or improbably still going at it, this DJ-heavy daytime affair is an alternative to sportsball shenanigans.

11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Spacebar, free

Drool

The freakier end of hardcore punk will be on full display tonight, whether it be Drool's Flipper-on-speed trip or Flamethrower's sneaking admiration for Motorhead.

10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Radicalized Youth

Hard-charging local noise punks throw down at Lou's, still riding high from a recent tape release.

9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Uncle Lou's, free