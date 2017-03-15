March 15, 2017 Music » Picks

Orlando Concert Picks This Week: Karl Berger’s Improvisers Orchestra, Nice Try, Paul Oakenfold and more 

By
click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-14_at_4.42.07_pm.png

Photo via Paul Oakenfold/Facebook

Nice Try
Fantasically buoyant barbed wire kisses from this Bloomington twee punk duo: the stuff that K Records dreams are made of.
9 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Will's Pub, $5

Paper Bird
Colorado indie folk army plays a free show at the Social as part of a Breckenridge Brewery event. Music will be windswept and lovelorn.
9 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Social, free

St. Patrick's Day Slosher
American Party Machine and a handful of other valiant locals vie for the attention of a thoroughly, well, sloshed audience. Watch out for the splash zone(s).
8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

Paul Oakenfold
Veteran U.K. DJ goes back to the future with a stripped-down setup and a set that aims to look back at his 30 years of dancefloor duty.
10 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Gilt, $10-$30

Karl Berger Improvisers Orchestra
Composer Karl Berger drilled an ad hoc Orchestra of locals to knife-point sharpness during a Florida residency in 2015; now he's back to finish the job with a program heavy on Ornette Coleman and Don Cherry.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Timucua Arts White House, donations accepted

Beach Slang
Philadlephian punks blow through town again, this time in the company of Minus the Bear. Unlike last time's "Quiet Slang" solo performance, this will be a band outing.
8 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Beacham, $22.50-$28.50

High Waisted
Feeling some distinct Best Coast vibes from this New York-based garage-surf band. Just the right amount of reverb too.
7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Will's Pub, $6-$8

