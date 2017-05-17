Orlando concert picks this week: Bash & Pop, Prisoner, Thomas Wynn & the Believers and more 

Dave East

Harlem MC has collaborated with the all-star likes of Nas and Pusha T and held his own; his gritty photo-realistic rapping has caught the attention of no less than Def Jam Records.

10 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Tier Nightclub, $25-$40

Cortez and Koelble

Two heads are better than one. Local jazz guitarists Bobby Koelble and Chris Cortez unite for a one-off show at Blue Bamboo.

8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $10

Jason Kimmins Emoji

Release party for the solo album by the singular Shania Pain vocalist. Along for the ride are Hot Boy, Skag Boy and DJ Deviant Art Heaux.

8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Stardust Video & Coffee, donations encouraged

Thomas Wynn & the Believers

Hometown hero and scene fixture Wynn celebrates the release of a new album's worth of soulful Southern rock revisited. Powerhouse lineup.

8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Social, $15

Nora Lee Garcia & Jamila Tekalli

Return engagement for local flautist (and UCF faculty) Garcia and pianist Tekalli will feature selections from Schoenfield, Mower and Taffanel.

7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Timucua White House, free

Bash & Pop

What Tommy did next. Post-Replacements, pre-Guns N' Roses musical outlet for bass-basher Tommy Stinson hits the road again.

7 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Social, $16-$18

Ad Nauseum

Local grind heavyweights make a very welcome return to live work in the company of Disgender and Acid Baptism.

9 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Uncle Lou's, $5