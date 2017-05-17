May 17, 2017 Music » Picks

15977488_1798734290393633_3356115784857645549_n.jpg

Photo via Bash&Pop/Facebook

Orlando concert picks this week: Bash & Pop, Prisoner, Thomas Wynn & the Believers and more 

By

Dave East
Harlem MC has collaborated with the all-star likes of Nas and Pusha T and held his own; his gritty photo-realistic rapping has caught the attention of no less than Def Jam Records.
10 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Tier Nightclub, $25-$40

Cortez and Koelble
Two heads are better than one. Local jazz guitarists Bobby Koelble and Chris Cortez unite for a one-off show at Blue Bamboo.
8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $10

Jason Kimmins Emoji
Release party for the solo album by the singular Shania Pain vocalist. Along for the ride are Hot Boy, Skag Boy and DJ Deviant Art Heaux.
8 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Stardust Video & Coffee, donations encouraged

Thomas Wynn & the Believers
Hometown hero and scene fixture Wynn celebrates the release of a new album's worth of soulful Southern rock revisited. Powerhouse lineup.
8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Social, $15

Nora Lee Garcia & Jamila Tekalli
Return engagement for local flautist (and UCF faculty) Garcia and pianist Tekalli will feature selections from Schoenfield, Mower and Taffanel.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Timucua White House, free

Bash & Pop
What Tommy did next. Post-Replacements, pre-Guns N' Roses musical outlet for bass-basher Tommy Stinson hits the road again.
7 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Social,  $16-$18

Ad Nauseum
Local grind heavyweights make a very welcome return to live work in the company of Disgender and Acid Baptism.
9 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Uncle Lou's, $5

