Orlando Cat Café opens in Clermont, BB Junction closes, plus more in our weekly food roundup 

OPENINGS Boutique wine shop Wine & Corks has opened on East Church Street ... The Orlando Cat Café has at long last opened on Cagan Park Avenue in Clermont ... Rice & Beans Cocina Latina has opened in the Aloma Shopping Center in Winter Park ... Colibri Mexican Cuisine has opened in the former Egg & I location in the SoDo District ... Taste of Yucatan on South Semoran Boulevard near Curry Ford Road plans their grand opening for Friday, Sept. 16 ... Mary's Sidebar Café, by the same folks behind Hamburger Mary's, will open next door to the burger joint in the former Dessert Lady space on Church Street next month. The cafe will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and will also offer desserts ... Mesa21, in the former Gargi's space in Ivanhoe Village, has pushed their planned opening date forward to November.

CLOSINGS BB Junction served its last burger on Sept. 11 ... Tilted Kilt in Lake Mary has closed ... Indie sweet shop Smith & Adams Confectioners has closed its doors.

NEWS The Playalinda Brewing Company will be one of 28 bars/breweries in the nation to receive the 2016 Zwanze Release from Belgium's Cantillon Brewery. The lambic is one of craft beer's most prized and will be released Oct. 1, Zwanze Day ... Brothers Byron and Kyle White have started their own tea company highlighting yaupon, a holly native to Florida. The flavor? Think yerba mate minus the harsh taste of yerba ... College Park has an Organic Farmers Market again, Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Grounding Roots parking lot.

EVENTS Chefs Greg Richie and John Rivers host South Meets South, a collaborative five-course dinner at Soco originally scheduled for at Thursday, Sept. 15, has been postponed; the new date is TBD ... The Winter Park Sip, Shop & Stroll goes from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The event features bites from local restos Cocina 214, Luma on Park, Umi and more. Tickets are $25 ... In celebration of National Cheeseburger DaySunday, Sept. 18, Wayback Burgers in Mount Dora hosts its Triple Triple Challenge. The glutton downing the nine-patty burger in the fastest time wins $3,300.