Opening in Orlando: When the Bough Breaks, The Wild Life and more 

OPENING THIS WEEK

When the Bough Breaks The fact that the title is thiiiiiis close to The Hand That Rocks the Cradle is your first clue that the "... from hell" genre is back to stoke the paranoia of a whole new generation. Morris Chestnut plays a husband who discovers that his wife's womb, like Holly Hunter's in Raising Arizona, is a rocky place where his seed can find no purchase. A surrogate is their only hope, but guess what, you guys? The further along their stand-in mommy gets in her pregnancy, the more psychotically obsessed she becomes with getting all up in Chestnut's jock. So not only do we have the customary crazy-ass bitch angle, but this time it's been tailored to the Trump-era conception of African-American life as a state of perpetual mortal danger. "Ya walk to the fertility clinic, ya get SHOT!" (PG-13)

The Wild Life And speaking of white people making excuses for themselves, we have this animated retelling of the Robinson Crusoe story, in which the troublesome character of Friday has been replaced by a funny and nonthreatening coterie of animal pals. That's kind of like if Disney had made Pocahontas' raccoon buddy their actual Pocahontas, but what of it, as long as its spares you a difficult conversation with your kid? You're going to need that time to explain why a Belgian-made movie that's called Robinson Crusoe everywhere else in the world had to be given a new title to attract Americans, who probably think that Hans Christian Andersen was Keanu Reeves' character in The Matrix. And with a bunch of utter nobodies in the voice cast, you'd better have that conversation quick. (PG)

Also Playing The 9th Life of Louis Drax A "free-fall of obviousness" is what our bros at the Los Angeles Times called this supernatural thriller about a doctor who tries to figure out why a 9-year-old boy has survived nine life-threatening accidents. Yeah, now that you mention it, that does sound kind of on the nose. Except why did Summit Premiere release this thing last week, instead of holding it for the seemingly ideal 9/9? Points off for restraint. (R)

No Manches Frida A Mexican comedy about a recently released bank robber who has to take a job as a substitute teacher in order to search for his missing loot. It's a remake of a 2013 German hit whose title translates as Fuck You, Goethe – which is now all that I can think about. Sorry, Frida. (PG-13)

The Sea of Trees Matthew McConaughey was contemplating suicide long before anyone paid him to play a guy who was contemplating suicide. He didn't do it to be cool. He didn't do it to make a statement. He just liked it. So why is his latest movie, in which he supplies director Gus Van Sant with a portrayal of a depressed American who travels to Japan to off himself, one of the biggest flops of the year? Booed at Cannes! Eight percent on Rotten Tomatoes! Geez, it's almost like you can't die in this business anymore. (PG-13)

Zoom A cast that includes Gael García Bernal and Jason Priestley may not be the weirdest thing about this Brazilian-Canadian co-production, which explores the connected existences of a comic book artist, a movie director and a novelist. Hey, what's a novelist? (NR)