OPENING THIS WEEK:

Hidden Figures Taraji P. Henson is front and center in this historical drama about the unsung African-American women of NASA who performed the calculations that launched John Glenn into space. I can't decide if the movie's release is a case of the best timing in the world, or of the worst: Glenn, of course, died just a month ago, which means any element of his story is likely to grab the public's interest at this particular moment. But we only have two weeks until the new administration waltzes in and wipes all record that the blacks ever did anything but invent reefer and rip up Watts. Get yer larnin' now, before #oscarsoaltright becomes a thing. (PG)

Underworld: Blood Wars I still remember the reaction the original Underworld movie inspired in an IT manager I was friends with at the time: "Man, if that had come out 10 years ago, I would have thought it was the coolest thing in the world." That was a full 13 years and four goddamn sequels ago – which I guess means that, by the transitive property, Blood Wars would have been the bee's knees back when Barbara Boxer was still wearing shoulder pads. Myself, I always considered Underworld the best movie since Bram Stoker's Dracula to play on continuous loop in a goth club with the sound turned all the way down. What a shame, then, that this new one wasn't released in time for that recent Visage reunion at I-bar. Nostalgia, it does things to a man. (R)

ALSO PLAYING:

Dangal The true story of former amateur wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained two of his daughters in the sport and watched them go on to win medals at the Commonwealth Games. When the film was released last month in its native India, four states waived the traditional entertainment tax imposed on movies, in recognition of this picture's ability to promote women's rights and combat unfortunate practices like the selective abortion of female fetuses. Over here, you might be able to talk your way into a free popcorn refill. (NR)

Lion Dev Patel stars as an Indian fellow adopted by Australian parents who finds his biological family by using Google Earth. (As opposed to Frodo Baggins, who found Mordor via Google Middle Earth.) The film is "a moving journey that transcends the typical clichés of its genre," according to the utterly arbitrary critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes! (PG-13)