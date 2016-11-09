North Quarter Market opens, Vita Luna Café closes, plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

The North Quarter Market, featuring outposts of Downtown Credo, the Pop Parlour and Winter Garden's Farmacy, has opened on the ground floor of the NORA Apartments ... Trevi Pasta Express has opened in Ivanhoe Village. In addition to fresh-made pastas and paninis, proprietor Anna Zuccarone will serve a Neapolitan-style eggplant parmigiana as well as lasagna and pastries. Meanwhile, Trevi opens a third location in the Wildmere Plaza on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Longwood this December ... Look for Humble Bumble Kombucha to open later this month in Ivanhoe Village ... The Pie, specializing in Roman-style pizzas, has opened in College Park ... A Ben & Jerry's scoop shop will open in the former Smart Coffee HD space on Park Avenue in Winter Park in the first quarter of 2017.

CLOSINGS

Dick's Last Resort at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets abruptly closed last week ... Vita Luna Café is no longer part of the District @ Mills 50 ... Gardell Bros. Brick Oven Pizza, by Mike and Molly actor Billy Gardell, has closed after a little more than a year.

NEWS/EVENTS

Domu at East End Market is now serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily ... The Ravenous Pig will serve lunch this month from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ... In addition to their Sunday Funday brunch featuring a bottomless mimosa and bloody mary bar, the Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen in College Park offers a Kegs N Eggs brunch on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with beer specials and samples ... Never leave your house with new online delivery services now at our disposal: Drizly, Postmates, Amazon Restaurants, Shipt, UberEats, Google Express, Instacart, in addition to OrderUp, GrubHub, Eat24 and Doorstep Delivery ... Casselberry's Food and Wine Festival goes from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Secret Lake Park. Cost is $18 advance; $25 at the door ... The Dinner Party Project and the Rusty Spoon will co-host a Haiti Benefit Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14. Cost is $100, with half of the proceeds going to the Mission of Hope charity ... The 15th annual Feast of Fonzo starts at 6:30 p.m. sharp on Thursday, Nov. 17, at K Restaurant. Cost for the "ultimate Sunday gravy" is $68.