Noir Café to move into the empty spot in CityArts Factory, Restaurant ASH closes in Mills 50, plus more in our weekly food roundup 

OPENINGS

Bob Milligan, former executive chef at Talk of the Town Restaurant Group, hopes to open chef-inspired Noir Café in the CityArts Factory. He's set up a GoFundMe page to raise the capital ... Mather's Social Gathering, the downtown bar with a library motif, has opened ... Hubbly Bubbly Falafel Shop will open on North Orange Avenue downtown the first week of June ... Salad and wrap joint Eden's Fresh Co. will open another location on the ground floor of the Wellesley building in College Park ... Halal Guys has set a mid-June date for its Waterford Lakes-area opening ... Look for a "sophisticated" Whippoorwill Craft Beer House & Package Store to open on the edge of the Milk District on South Street near Bumby ... Spice Indian Grill will open near UCF (in the same plaza as Valkyrie Doughnuts) the first week of July ... Taverna Italiano, specializing in wood-fired pizza and northern Italian fare, has opened in Rock Springs Ridge in Apopka ... Top Chef Season 3 winner Hung Huynh will open an Asian street food concept called Mamaling's Asian Street Food May 21 in Palm Coast. Road trip!

CLOSINGS

Restaurant ASH has closed in Mills 50. Look for Brooklyn Coffee Shop to take its Mills Avenue spot ... Café Noir, which recently moved to the old Uncle Henry's space on Howell Branch Road, has closed (no relation to Noir Café, above) ... Chef Stefano Tedeschi has shuttered Caprino's Pizza Bar in Windermere.

NEWS/EVENTS

Hey boozehounds! Orange County has passed an ordinance allowing alcohol sales in restaurants beginning at 7 a.m. instead of 11 a.m. ... Playalinda Brewing Co.'s "Beer Lunch" is Saturday, May 27, at 12:30 p.m. at Millenia 106. The four-course/four-beer lunch costs $50 ... Speaking of, Millenia 106 has started Sunday brunch service at 10:30 a.m. ... Earls Kitchen + Bar will launch new menu items May 24 ... Yo! NYC's A La Mode nut-free ice cream is now available at Costco (and coming to Publix soon) for all you nut-allergy sufferers. Oh, and Happy Allergy Awareness Week!

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to

dining@orlandoweekly.com