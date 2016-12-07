Nick Swardson on how he convinced Adam Sandler to get back on the road 

It’s been many moons since Adam Sandler has been on the road. But the actor-humorist is back with the Here Comes the Funny tour, which stops Monday at the Bob Carr Theater. It’s a buddy jaunt that also features David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider. Swardson, 40, reveals to Orlando Weekly why Sandler decided to take a break from Hollywood for some road work. Swardson also details what he’ll riff about on stage and why he still dresses like a teenager.

Orlando Weekly: Adam Sandler hasn’t toured in years. How did you persuade him to take a break from film and hit the road?

Nick Swardson: Every time I came back from the road, Adam would ask me how my shows were and when I would tell him, he would say, “That sounds awesome and I miss doing it.” I said, “Why don’t you get back out there?” Anyway, he wrote a bunch of new songs and we did some [California] dates. But he wasn’t sure about doing a big tour. There was a show in San Diego that he canceled. My agent told me Adam canceled it, so I called him and told him that we gotta do San Diego, it will be unreal. We did it and Adam caught fire and hasn’t looked back since.

It’s been so long since Sandler has performed between New York and Los Angeles.

But he loves it … when you see the rest of the country, you meet your true fans.

How much does it help Sandler that his three pals are on this jaunt?

It helps a lot since we’re his support system. I think he really feels that he’s in a safe zone with us. He doesn’t have to carry the entire show. It’s not like he has an anvil on his back.

How personal does it get for you four guys since you’ve known each other forever?

It’s super hilarious since like you said, we’ve known each other for so long. We’re all comedians and friends who know each other very well, so we insult each other down to the core.

Are the four of you appearing onstage together during the show?

We dabbled with that. We took questions and that didn’t work out. The crowds were so drunk, it was just one big screaming session.

How many new songs can we expect from Sandler, since he’s so prolific?

He really is crazy prolific, so he generated 60-plus new songs. He’s loving this. Expect a lot of new Sandler.

A few years ago I asked David Spade about Sandler’s film success and he said Sandler is so successful because he just throws stuff up against the wall constantly.

It’s true. I’ve worked with him for almost 15 years and his brain just never stops working. He is one of the most creative, if not the most creative person I’ve ever met.

What are you talking about onstage?

I’m talking about turning 40. I’m talking about drinking and day-to-day stuff. I talk about how I shit my pants and how it altered the course of other people’s lives. It’s a true story. I’ll have fun with observational stuff.

You don’t seem very different now than when you were 30.

I’m not. I still dress like I’m 13. It’s because I still don’t give a shit.

It’s difficult to imagine what you would do if you weren’t a comic. What would you do?

That’s a great question … I have no idea.

What other jobs have you had and were you successful at any of them?

I was not a success at any of those jobs. I worked in telemarketing. I was fired. My boss went up to me after two hours and said, “You have no idea what you’re doing, do you?”

I didn’t know it was possible to be fired from a telemarketing job. What other job did you get fired from and why did you get canned?

I worked at a bakery. I got fired because at the end of the day, we had 15 brownies left and I smashed them up into a big patty. I tried to sell it as a big chocolate hamburger for $40. I was told that looked disgusting and I was fired. Thank God I have comedy. Who knows what I would be doing if I didn’t have comedy?