February 22, 2017 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

New Waterford Lakes outpost of the Brass Tap chain appeals to fans of now-closed Underground Bluz 

781 N. Alafaya Trail, 407-420-7479, brasstapbeerbar.com

Essay question: An East Orlando gem that will appeal to fans of the now-closed University Plaza haunt Underground Bluz, Brass Tap’s Waterford perch delivers exquisite craft brews in an approachable, casual environment. Beer geeks will marvel at the draft and bottle lists, and their non-beer-geek friends have access to delicious cocktails to cope with the incessant beer chatter.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours?It’s an earlier crowd

Beer/wine or liquor too?Both

Check all that apply:
☒ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☒ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☐ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food served? Y ☒ N ☐ Sliders, tacos and German pretzels rule this roost.

Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐ Pooches welcome on patio

Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? It’s Waterford Lakes … of course not bad

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐

What’s on? The sport is strong with this one.

DJs? Y ☒ N ☐
For special events Live music Y ☒ N ☐ Every Saturday

Loud music or background music? Background music

“When You Were Young” by the Killers, “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson

Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☐ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☐ other: Cornhole on weekends


