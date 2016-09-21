New locations for Beth's Burger Bar and Da Kine Poke, Sleeping Moon Café closes, plus more in our weekly food roundup 

OPENINGS

Another Beth's Burger Bar has opened in the Lake Cay Commons off Universal Boulevard ... The Taste of Yucatan, specializing in Mayan and Yucatan fare, has opened on South Semoran Boulevard near Curry Ford Road ... Lake Nona's Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen has opened ... Earl's Kitchen + Bar has opened in the former Blue Martini space in the Mall at Millenia ... Hunger Street Tacos will open in the recently shuttered BB Junction space on Fairbanks Avenue ... Da Kine Poke will open a permanent location in a corner space of the Meat House in Winter Park ... Froz-N, specializing in nitrogen-infused ice cream, will open on Highway 192 in October.

CLOSINGS

Sleeping Moon Café in Winter Park has closed and is looking to relocate. They've set up a fundly.com page to assist with the move.

NEWS/EVENTS

Sanford's Jimotti's Restaurant hosts its Japan Festival Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The family-friendly event features Japanese kids' games as well as such snack foods as okonomiyaki, takoyaki, yakisoba noodles and more ... On Saturday, Oct. 1, Jimotti's hosts a multicourse Wagyu + Sushi dinner. There are two seatings: 5-7 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Cost is $135 ... The Osprey Tavern in Baldwin Park is now serving lunch. And speaking of Osprey Tavern, chef Joseph Burnett and Austin Boyd of Seito Sushi collaborate for an East Meets West dinner Oct. 9. Cost is $150 per person ... Feria de Tapa Toro kicks up its heels Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. in the I-Drive 360 courtyard. Admission is free and includes paella and flamenco dancing ... Diner en Blanc, the flash-mob outdoor dinner party, is set for Thursday, Oct. 13. The location of the all-white event will be revealed the same day, just hours before the event ... Jack in the Park, a fundraiser for the Special Olympics, will feature a bevy of restaurants, including Shari, Oceanaire, NOVA, the Palm, Soco and more. Cost for the Saturday, Oct. 15, fete at the Rachel D. Murrah Civic Center is $125 ... Coppertail Brewery joins forces with Hamilton's Kitchen chef Jason Klingensmith Sunday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m. for a five-course dinner with beer pairings. Cost is $65.