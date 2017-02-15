New downtown game lounge Joysticks goes heavy on ambience and nostalgia 

Joysticks Arcade Lounge and Retro Bar

69 E. Pine St., second floor; 407-613-5007; joysticksorlando.com

Essay question: Ambience, ambience, ambience! Joysticks spares no detail when it comes to re-creating the neon frenzy of the 1980s. Homages to Jaws, The Goonies and other nostalgia-heavy flicks abound, and there are more than enough arcade and console video games to go around (including couches with old Nintendos hooked up to TVs for adventurous nerds on dates). The drink menu matches the bar’s over-the-top theme with specialty cocktails using dry ice and colorful liqueurs to concoct science-project worthy beverages. The Hooters-y vibe of the waitress uniforms is a bit off-putting, even for this colorful spot, but the free Ms. Pac Man and retro vibe guarantees we’ll hit “Continue” here instead of ending the game.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours?Head over after work and beat the rush of other ’80s and ’90s kids yearning to break free

Beer/wine or liquor too? Beer staples and specialty themed cocktails

Check all that apply:

☒ fancy cocktails

☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming

☐ wine list (5 choices or more)

☒ craft beer

☐ beer: the usual suspects

☐ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)

☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food served? Y ☐ N ☒ (but coming eventually)

Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☐ N ☒

Dog-friendly? Y ☐ N ☒

Bag hooks? Y ☐ N ☒

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Great as long as you don’t hate Pac-Man

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐



What’s on? ’80s music videos

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒

Live music Y ☒ N ☐ Sometimes

Loud music or background music?Loud. A few songs we heard: “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, “Private Dancer” by Tina Turner, “Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough” by Cyndi Lauper

Games? Check all that apply:

☒ pinball

☒ video

☐ pool

☐ darts

☒ other: air hockey

