February 15, 2017 Food & Drink » Bar Exam

Email
Print
Share

New downtown game lounge Joysticks goes heavy on ambience and nostalgia 

By
click to enlarge img_0231.jpg

Photo by Abby Stassen

Joysticks Arcade Lounge and Retro Bar
69 E. Pine St., second floor; 407-613-5007; joysticksorlando.com

Essay question: Ambience, ambience, ambience! Joysticks spares no detail when it comes to re-creating the neon frenzy of the 1980s. Homages to Jaws, The Goonies and other nostalgia-heavy flicks abound, and there are more than enough arcade and console video games to go around (including couches with old Nintendos hooked up to TVs for adventurous nerds on dates). The drink menu matches the bar’s over-the-top theme with specialty cocktails using dry ice and colorful liqueurs to concoct science-project worthy beverages. The Hooters-y vibe of the waitress uniforms is a bit off-putting, even for this colorful spot, but the free Ms. Pac Man and retro vibe guarantees we’ll hit “Continue” here instead of ending the game.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours?Head over after work and beat the rush of other ’80s and ’90s kids yearning to break free

Beer/wine or liquor too? Beer staples and specialty themed cocktails

Check all that apply:
☒ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☐ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☐ beer: the usual suspects
☐ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food served? Y ☐ N ☒ (but coming eventually)

Smoking allowed inside? <Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☐ N ☒

Dog-friendly? Y ☐ N ☒

Bag hooks? Y ☐ N ☒

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Great as long as you don’t hate Pac-Man

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐

What’s on? ’80s music videos

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒
Live music Y ☒ N ☐ Sometimes

Loud music or background music?Loud. A few songs we heard: “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, “Private Dancer” by Tina Turner, “Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough” by Cyndi Lauper

Games? Check all that apply:
☒ pinball
☒ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☒ other: air hockey

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Bar Exam »

Latest in Bar Exam

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen & Bar has opened in the former Ravenous Pig space, Arab Fest takes over Lake Eola, plus more in our weekly food roundup Read More

  2. We’re all quite thankful for East End Market’s new ramen-ya Domu Read More

  3. Our take on the Honeymoon reminds us that the sweet ain’t as sweet without the bitter Read More

  4. Hunger Street Tacos opens today in Winter Park, plus more local foodie news Read More

  5. New dinner at Cress features 7 cuisines from the 7 nations on Donald Trump's travel ban Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation