Lizzy McCormack's provides a great escape if you're an adult trapped downtown 

Lizzy McCormack’s

55 N. Orange Ave., 407-426-8007, lizzymccormacks.com

Essay question: Why should I drink here?

Theoretically an Irish pub, Lizzy’s has a fake fireplace, lots of low-slung tables and small couches, so it maybe kinda feels like a pub. But, truly, it’s the familial, pretension-free, drinks-first vibe that sets it apart. It’s a perfect happy hour spot (theirs runs until 8 p.m.), and a great escape if you’re an adult trapped downtown after 10 p.m.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours? Both

Beer/wine or liquor too? Liquor too.

Check all that apply: ☐ fancy cocktails

☒ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming

☐ wine list (5 choices or more)

☒ craft beer

☒ beer: the usual suspects

☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)

☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food? Y ☐ N ☒

Smoking allowed inside? Y ☒ N ☐

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐

Bag hooks? Y ☐ N ☒

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad in the afternoons; a nightmare after dark

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐

What's on? Sports, probably an Orlando City game

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒ Live music Y ☐ N ☒

Loud music or background music? A few songs heard here: “Just Like Heaven” by the Cure, “Rebel Yell” by Billy Idol, “Melt With You” by Modern English, so yeah … throwback

Games? Check all that apply: ☐ pinball

☒ video (just one: Golden Tee

☐ pool

☐ darts

☐ other