Lizzy McCormack's provides a great escape if you're an adult trapped downtown 

Lizzy McCormack’s
55 N. Orange Ave., 407-426-8007, lizzymccormacks.com
Essay question: Why should I drink here?
Theoretically an Irish pub, Lizzy’s has a fake fireplace, lots of low-slung tables and small couches, so it maybe kinda feels like a pub. But, truly, it’s the familial, pretension-free, drinks-first vibe that sets it apart. It’s a perfect happy hour spot (theirs runs until 8 p.m.), and a great escape if you’re an adult trapped downtown after 10 p.m.
Short answer/multiple choice:
After work or after hours? Both
Beer/wine or liquor too? Liquor too.
Check all that apply:
☐ fancy cocktails
☒ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☐ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☒ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)
Food? Y ☐ N ☒
Smoking allowed inside? Y ☒ N ☐
Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐
Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐
Bag hooks? Y ☐ N ☒
Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad in the afternoons; a nightmare after dark
TVs? Y ☒ N ☐
What's on? Sports, probably an Orlando City game
DJs? Y ☐ N ☒ Live music Y ☐ N ☒
Loud music or background music? A few songs heard here: “Just Like Heaven” by the Cure, “Rebel Yell” by Billy Idol, “Melt With You” by Modern English, so yeah … throwback
Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☒ video (just one: Golden Tee
☐ pool
☐ darts
☐ other
