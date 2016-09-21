September 21, 2016 Music » Music Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Like a diabolical force of nature, Slayer soldiers on 

No repenting allowed

By
click to enlarge slayer_b0000381_hi.jpg

When Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman passed away in May 2013, it left many fans wondering how it would affect the veteran metal band's future music – assuming the band even survived the loss of the guitarist. Hanneman, after all, had been one of three songwriters in Slayer and his compositions provided the band with an important facet of its sound. While guitarist Kerry King was known for writing Slayer's faster material, and vocalist/bassist Tom Araya contributed to the songwriting as well, Hanneman was known for writing many of the band's slower, darker and moodier songs.

Fairly early in the course of making Slayer's current album, Repentless, though, the band got an indication that Hanneman's absence wouldn't leave a void in the Slayer musical package. That's because King came up with "When the Stillness Comes," a track that opens with an eerie quiet before the guitars kick in and the song takes on a menacing tone as it rumbles forward behind the measured drumming of Paul Bostaph. "I did my first attempt at the moody, spooky kind of song, which I always never worked on because I thought [Hanneman] had it covered," King says in a phone interview. "But I did that on this record and it came out surprisingly well. When we got done with the first one, I was like 'This is awesome. I got this.'"

Slayer is following up a winter/spring tour with a fall run of headlining shows, giving fans a chance to see how a few of the new songs fit in alongside material from Slayer's lengthy career. King notes that he always struggles to come up with a set list for Slayer's shows – even when the band has 90 minutes or so for a headlining gig. "I bitch about it every time I've got to do it. It's hard," he says. "You just do your best." But if picking a set list were the biggest challenge King has faced in Slayer lately, he'd undoubtedly be a happy headbanger.

Things started to get tricky for the venerable metal band in 2011. That's when guitarist Jeff Hanneman stepped away from touring because of the aftereffects of a spider bite. The bite got infected, the infection spread through the guitarist's system, and it developed into a painful, flesh-eating malady. Hanneman soon after passed away from liver failure exacerbated by years of drinking.

King and Araya called on Exodus guitarist Gary Holt – who had been filling in for Hanneman ever since the spider bite – to be a permanent member of the band. After a falling-out with founding drummer Lombardo, the band found a long-term replacement in another drummer who had history with Slayer – Paul Bostaph.

King sees Holt and Bostaph staying with Slayer long-term, even though Holt continues in his role as the main songwriter and guitarist in Exodus. "I have no desire to change things up," King says of the current Slayer lineup. "So if I had my choices in how things play out, yeah, this is definitely the last version of Slayer anyone will see." So Slayer pushes forward with Holt and Bostaph, finding that the current lineup can cover all of the stylistic bases fans came to expect over the band's previous 11 albums.

King says the making of Repentless was definitely different without Hanneman, but he's confident fans are getting what they've come to expect musically from Slayer on the new album. "The weirdest thing for me was just the presence not there, because I've been writing [on my own] since the '90s," King said, referring to Hanneman. "I've been doing that since a long time ago, so that wasn't different. And that's not going to affect how people hear this record. They're going to hear it just how they heard the last four or five records."

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Music Stories & Interviews »

Latest in Music Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Picks This Week: Taxi, Gojira, Wildhoney and more Read More

  2. Chris Staples takes a break from indie rock to serve up some breakfast music Read More

  3. 20 Orlando shows not to miss between now and the end of the year, plus a few more worth a road trip Read More

  4. Accidental Music Festival shows the weird side of chamber music with the Living Earth Show; Baroness beyond the metal box Read More

  5. Lil Yachty more hype than substance, avant-gardists Ava Mendoza and Jessica Pavone collide, Monolord’s first U.S. headlining tour conquers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation