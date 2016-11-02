Lazy Moon Pizza Mills 50 location to open soon, Konbini out at East End Market, plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

The long-awaited Mills 50 location of Lazy Moon Pizza is finally within reach: The owners are hiring staff for the Colonial Drive shop and should be serving huge slices by mid-November ... Brownieria, a brownie-and-coffee chain with 24 locations in Brazil, will open their first cafe in the U.S. in the Lakeside Crossing shopping center in Winter Park this December ... Also at Lakeside Crossing, Kona Grill, with its Hawaiian-Asian-sushi menu, opens Nov. 21 ... Bartaco, the taqueria fusing flavors from Mexico to the Mediterranean, has opened in the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips ... Holler & Dash Biscuit House, a fast-casual chain launched by Cracker Barrel in March, opens Thursday, Nov. 3, in Celebration serving all manner of biscuit sandwiches ... Dead Lizard Brewing Co. celebrates its grand opening at noon Saturday, Nov. 5 ... Look for Look for Your Pie, a pizza chain out of Georgia, to open on the ground floor of the new SkyHouse apartments on Magnolia Avenue ... Brass Tap has opened another location in Waterford Lakes.

CLOSINGS

Konbini at East End Market has closed, but a smaller, more focused version will open inside Kadence in December or January.

NEWS/EVENTS

Four Seasons Orlando executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi and executive pastry chef Rabii Saber will cook at the James Beard House in NYC on Nov. 12. Cost is $135 for members; $175 for the public. Locals can experience a practice run of the meal at Ravello Thursday, Nov. 3; cost is $95 ... DoveCote Brasserie will serve Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. commencing Sunday, Nov. 6 ... Seito Sushi in Baldwin Park is offering a late-night happy hour menu from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday ... The finals of the Orlando Couples Cook Off take place Nov. 12 at Aggressive Appliances. Tickets to watch contestants battle it out for "Orlando's Top Culinary Couple" are $15 ... Cress Restaurant will serve brunch at Tomazin Farm in Samsula Nov. 13 at noon. Cost is $50 and the event is limited to 60 guests ... The rescheduled East Meets West dinner featuring chefs Austin Boyd (Seito) and Joseph Burnett (Osprey Tavern) is Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Osprey Tavern. Cost is $150.