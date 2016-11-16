November 16, 2016 Food & Drink » Bar Exam

Jock Lindsey’s is probably the best place to get a drink in Disney Springs 

By
click to enlarge jock_lindsays_-_2.jpg

Photo by Jason Ferguson

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar
Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, 407-939-6244

Essay question: There are lots of places to grab a drink in the newly refurbished Disney Springs, but the cozy and quirky Jock Lindsey’s is by far the most transporting. Themed in homage of Indiana Jones’ sidekick and pilot, the bar is kitted out with faux-vintage maps, memorabilia, and quality craft cocktails collected from Lindsey’s fictional journeys.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours? Neither/both – this is pure theme-park escapism.

Beer/wine or liquor too? Liquor too.

Check all that apply:
☒ fancy cocktails
☐ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☒ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☒ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☐ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food? Y ☒ N ☐

Smoking allowed inside? Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☒ N ☐

Bag hooks? Y ☒ N ☐

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad.

TVs? Y ☐ N ☒

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒
Live music Y ☐ N ☒

Loud music or background music? Unidentifiable global lounge tracks

Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☐ video (just one: Golden Tee
☐ pool
☐ darts
☐ other

