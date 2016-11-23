Tin Roof
8371 International Drive, 407-270-7926, tinrooforlando.com
Essay question: Located in the shadow of the Orlando Eye, this chain bar offers a simulacrum of a legit live music venue. There’s a great bar staff, a decent drinks selection and good food, so if you’re stuck in Touristan and need a reprieve, Tin Roof is a solid option.
Short answer/multiple choice:
After work or after hours? Neither, or both maybe – heavily tourist clientele
Beer/wine or liquor too? Liquor too.
Check all that apply:
☒ fancy cocktails
☒ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☒ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☒ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)
Food? Y ☒ N ☐
Smoking allowed inside? Y ☐ N ☒
Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐
Dog-friendly? Y ☐ N ☒
Bag hooks? Y ☐ N ☒
Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad (they’ve even got fake corkboard posters to make it look like bands are putting up fliers in the bathroom).
TVs? Y ☒ N ☐
What’s on? Sports
DJs? Y ☐ N ☒
Live music Y ☒ N ☐
Loud music or background music? Live music that, oddly, isn’t incredibly loud
Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☐ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☐ other
