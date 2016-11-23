Tin Roof

8371 International Drive, 407-270-7926, tinrooforlando.com

Essay question: Located in the shadow of the Orlando Eye, this chain bar offers a simulacrum of a legit live music venue. There’s a great bar staff, a decent drinks selection and good food, so if you’re stuck in Touristan and need a reprieve, Tin Roof is a solid option.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours? Neither, or both maybe – heavily tourist clientele

Beer/wine or liquor too? Liquor too.

Check all that apply:

☒ fancy cocktails

☒ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming

☒ wine list (5 choices or more)

☒ craft beer

☒ beer: the usual suspects

☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)

☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food? Y ☒ N ☐

Smoking allowed inside? Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☐ N ☒

Bag hooks? Y ☐ N ☒

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad (they’ve even got fake corkboard posters to make it look like bands are putting up fliers in the bathroom).

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐



What’s on? Sports

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒

Live music Y ☒ N ☐

Loud music or background music? Live music that, oddly, isn’t incredibly loud

Games? Check all that apply:

☐ pinball

☐ video

☐ pool

☐ darts

☐ other