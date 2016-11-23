November 23, 2016 Food & Drink » Bar Exam

Email
Print
Share

If you’re stuck in Touristan and need a reprieve, Tin Roof is a solid option 

By
click to enlarge bar_exam_tin_roof_by_jason_feguson.jpg

Photo by Jason Ferguson

Tin Roof
8371 International Drive, 407-270-7926, tinrooforlando.com

Essay question: Located in the shadow of the Orlando Eye, this chain bar offers a simulacrum of a legit live music venue. There’s a great bar staff, a decent drinks selection and good food, so if you’re stuck in Touristan and need a reprieve, Tin Roof is a solid option.

Short answer/multiple choice:

After work or after hours? Neither, or both maybe – heavily tourist clientele

Beer/wine or liquor too? Liquor too.

Check all that apply:
☒ fancy cocktails
☒ make 'em strong and keep 'em coming
☒ wine list (5 choices or more)
☒ craft beer
☒ beer: the usual suspects
☒ wide selection of bottles/cans (more than 15)
☒ wide selection on tap (more than 15)

Food? Y ☒ N ☐

Smoking allowed inside? Y ☐ N ☒

Outside drinking? Y ☒ N ☐

Dog-friendly? Y ☐ N ☒

Bag hooks? Y ☐ N ☒

Bathrooms: nightmare or not bad? Not bad (they’ve even got fake corkboard posters to make it look like bands are putting up fliers in the bathroom).

TVs? Y ☒ N ☐

What’s on? Sports

DJs? Y ☐ N ☒
Live music Y ☒ N ☐

Loud music or background music? Live music that, oddly, isn’t incredibly loud

Games? Check all that apply:
☐ pinball
☐ video
☐ pool
☐ darts
☐ other


Jump to comments

Tags:

More Bar Exam »

Latest in Bar Exam

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Sanford's latest breakfast/lunch spot Tennessee Truffle is a refined Dixieland delight Read More

  2. The traditional Christmas cakes of the South layer together love and history Read More

  3. Sushi burritos at Foodoko in Lake Nona, Smiling Bison plans to close its Orlando location, plus more in local foodie news Read More

  4. Jock Lindsey’s is probably the best place to get a drink in Disney Springs Read More

  5. Rick Bayless’ Frontera Cocina presents safe, well-executed Mexican dishes for junketeers and vacationers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation