ICYMI: We just elected … someone, a squirrel attacks seniors, and other things you may have missed this week 

We chose someone for president, but we don't know who it is:

Because Orlando Weekly goes to press Monday afternoons and hits stands on Wednesday, we can't tell you who was just elected our next commander-in-chief. We can't predict the future, but we hope you chose someone, rather than repeating the Bush-Gore debacle. Here's hoping you didn't screw this one up, Florida!

President Obama campaigns for Clinton in Central Florida, part 2:

POTUS just can't get enough of us. The president returned to Central Florida for a second time to speak to a crowd of 11,000 at Kissimmee's Osceola County Stadium and make the case for a continuation of his legacy by electing Hillary Clinton. He told the crowd, "All the progress we've made goes out the window if we don't win this election. And we win this election if we win Florida. If we win Florida, it's a wrap. We win Florida, it's over."

Rampaging squirrel attacks three at Central Florida senior center:

A squirrel went nuts last week at a Deltona senior center and injured three people, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. The critter got into the activity room and proceeded to bite people, even latching onto someone's leg. The squirrel's victims were treated and released from the hospital.

Orlando Fringe executive director George Wallace resigns:

Some sad news from Orlando's theater community: Orlando Fringe director George Wallace is leaving Florida to become associate director of IndyFringe in Indianapolis, Indiana. After starting as a volunteer in 2002, Wallace rose within Fringe to become its executive director in 2014. Wallace tells OW's Seth Kubersky, "I went to Indianapolis this year to attend their festival and fell in love with the city," continuing, "I'm looking forward to new challenges – and finally I'll be able to wear scarves. And boots."