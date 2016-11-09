November 09, 2016 News & Features » News

Email
Print
Share

ICYMI: We just elected … someone, a squirrel attacks seniors, and other things you may have missed this week 

By
click to enlarge icymi1109-1.jpg

We chose someone for president, but we don't know who it is:

Because Orlando Weekly goes to press Monday afternoons and hits stands on Wednesday, we can't tell you who was just elected our next commander-in-chief. We can't predict the future, but we hope you chose someone, rather than repeating the Bush-Gore debacle. Here's hoping you didn't screw this one up, Florida!

President Obama campaigns for Clinton in Central Florida, part 2:

POTUS just can't get enough of us. The president returned to Central Florida for a second time to speak to a crowd of 11,000 at Kissimmee's Osceola County Stadium and make the case for a continuation of his legacy by electing Hillary Clinton. He told the crowd, "All the progress we've made goes out the window if we don't win this election. And we win this election if we win Florida. If we win Florida, it's a wrap. We win Florida, it's over."

Rampaging squirrel attacks three at Central Florida senior center:

A squirrel went nuts last week at a Deltona senior center and injured three people, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. The critter got into the activity room and proceeded to bite people, even latching onto someone's leg. The squirrel's victims were treated and released from the hospital.

Orlando Fringe executive director George Wallace resigns:

Some sad news from Orlando's theater community: Orlando Fringe director George Wallace is leaving Florida to become associate director of IndyFringe in Indianapolis, Indiana. After starting as a volunteer in 2002, Wallace rose within Fringe to become its executive director in 2014. Wallace tells OW's Seth Kubersky, "I went to Indianapolis this year to attend their festival and fell in love with the city," continuing, "I'm looking forward to new challenges – and finally I'll be able to wear scarves. And boots."

Jump to comments

Tags:

More News »

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Election 2016: Orlando Weekly's endorsements Read More

  2. Orlando Weekly's Portable Voting Guide 2016 Read More

  3. Remembering the Orlando 49: Jason Benjamin Josaphat Read More

  4. Central Florida’s Puerto Rican community could decide November’s presidential election Read More

  5. Apopka preacher Paula White and presidential nominee Donald Trump are a match made in alt-right heaven Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation