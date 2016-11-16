ICYMI: Trump stuns with a win, Rubio gets a second chance, a resurgence of tropical bedbugs in Florida and other things you may have missed this week 

Trump grabs Florida and the rest of the nation on Election Day:

You didn't repeat the Bush-Gore mess, Florida, but you did give everyone enough anxiety to last them a lifetime. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, but Trump gained enough Electoral College votes to become the 45th president of the United States. Take the time to dry those tears and get ready for the next four years of work.

Marco Rubio wins re-election against Patrick Murphy:

The Republican incumbent won a second term in the U.S. Senate after beating his Democratic challenger, Patrick Murphy, by quite a substantial margin. The Jupiter congressman's loss wasn't surprising. Poll after poll showed Rubio riding to victory by at least three to four points. So, please take your seat, senator – we're taking attendance.

Orange County elects Murphy, Soto and Demings to Congress:

Not everything was horrible, terrible, dreadful and awful on Tuesday night. Orange County elected to send three Democrats – Stephanie Murphy, Darren Soto and Val Demings – to Washington, D.C. All three are first-time representatives who could bring new ideas to the legislative branch, and for that we're glad.

Tropical bedbugs are back after disappearing for 60 years:

To put expired icing on top of what has already been a pretty crappy year, University of Florida researchers are reporting tropical bedbugs have been found in Brevard County after decades of absence in the state. That might not sound newsworthy until you learn they spread faster than your everyday bedbug, which could cause an infestation in Florida and the rest of the South. Aside from drinking your blood while you sleep, a severe infestation of these bugs can lead to fear, anxiety, depression, sleeplessness and itchy, blistery reactions in some people. Thanks a lot, 2016!