ICYMI: Rick Scott visits Trump Tower, a possible Gov. John Morgan, the purchase of Pulse and other things you may have missed this week 

Scott says he wants to help Trump overhaul Obamacare:

Florida Gov. Rick Scott visited president-elect Donald Trump in what will probably become the new gold-plated seat of power in this country, Trump Tower. After taking a selfie, Scott went on Fox News to tell host Neil Cavuto that while he definitely won't take a position in Trump's cabinet, he is "interested in doing whatever I can to help him rewrite Obamacare." Because it's a totally good idea to put Scott, a man who oversaw a hospital company that was fined $1.7 billion for Medicare fraud, in charge of the nation's health law. Yep.

Pam Bondi named to Trump's transition team:

Whoo, let's keep this crooked train going! Dropping that investigation into Trump University is apparently really paying off for Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, because she was just named to Trump's transition team. Bondi was caught in a little snafu over a $25,000 donation Trump made to her political committee while she was considering whether Florida should investigate complaints that Trump University allegedy defrauded consumers; she ultimately decided not to pursue it.

John Morgan is actually thinking about running for Florida governor:

If the country elected a celebrity, why can't the Sunshine State do the same? Orlando lawyer John Morgan, of "For the People" fame, says in an online post that he's actually considering a run for governor in 2018. His propositions so far: decriminalizing marijuana, restoring voting rights for non-violent felons who completed their terms, and raising the minimum wage to $15.

Orange County commissioners reject development east of Econ River:

In a stunning reversal, Orange County commissioners voted to reject the "Sustany" project east of the Econlockhatchee River that would have added 1,999 homes to the area and a potential bridge over the river. Residents had asked the commission to delay Tuesday's vote until Emily Bonilla replaces incumbent District 5 Commissioner Ted Edwards in December.

City of Orlando officials delay vote on Pulse purchase:

Mayor Buddy Dyer postponed a vote from Orlando commissioners on whether the city should buy the Pulse property for $2.25 million. The city says the delay will help staff develop a memorial process for the site of the June 12 massacre where 49 people were killed and countless others were injured.