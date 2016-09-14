September 14, 2016 News & Features » News

Email
Print
Share

ICYMI: Pulse updates, a fire at a Florida mosque, a cat café and other things you may have overlooked this week 

By
click to enlarge icymi_0914.jpg

OneOrlando Fund donors have until Sept. 23 to give money.

The deadline for victims' families and survivors of the Pulse massacre to submit a claim was over on Sept. 12, but donors can give to the OneOrlando Fund until the end of the business day on Sept. 23. So far, $23 million has been raised, and city officials say they plan to start distributing that money on a rolling basis starting Sept. 27.

Fort Pierce mosque where Pulse gunman prayed set ablaze.

As the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha was getting started in the early hours of the morning, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies say someone set fire to the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce. The gunman who killed 49 people three months ago in Orlando used to worship at the mosque.

Polls show Clinton, Trump tied in Florida.

If Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton is leading by a point in one poll, the next poll will show Republican candidate Donald Trump beating Clinton by one point. Two months before the general election, Clinton and Trump are tied in Florida, which is sure to be a swing state in the presidential race.

Clinton finally endorses Murphy in Florida's Senate race.

It took her a while, but Clinton finally endorsed U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy last week after Florida newspapers reported she hadn't mentioned him or his high-stakes race for the U.S. Senate during her campaign events in the state. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden have both supported the Jupiter Democrat, so Clinton's non-endorsement was notable.

Orlando Cat Café opens in Clermont.

To end on a lighter and much furrier note, the highly anticipated Orlando Cat Café opened last week, providing a much-needed venue in which to sip lattes and pet kittens. This coffee spot at Cagan Crossings on U.S. 27 lets you play with and hopefully adopt any feline friends you make.

Jump to comments

Tags:

  |  

More News »

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Remembering the Orlando 49: Eddie Manuel Sotomayor Jr. Read More

  2. Businesses near Pulse, the gay nightclub turned memorial site, struggle with the new normal Read More

  3. This Modern World (9/14/16) Read More

  4. Savage Love (9/14/16) Read More

  5. Gimme Shelter (9/14/16) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation