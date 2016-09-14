ICYMI: Pulse updates, a fire at a Florida mosque, a cat café and other things you may have overlooked this week 

OneOrlando Fund donors have until Sept. 23 to give money.

The deadline for victims' families and survivors of the Pulse massacre to submit a claim was over on Sept. 12, but donors can give to the OneOrlando Fund until the end of the business day on Sept. 23. So far, $23 million has been raised, and city officials say they plan to start distributing that money on a rolling basis starting Sept. 27.

Fort Pierce mosque where Pulse gunman prayed set ablaze.

As the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha was getting started in the early hours of the morning, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies say someone set fire to the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce. The gunman who killed 49 people three months ago in Orlando used to worship at the mosque.

Polls show Clinton, Trump tied in Florida.

If Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton is leading by a point in one poll, the next poll will show Republican candidate Donald Trump beating Clinton by one point. Two months before the general election, Clinton and Trump are tied in Florida, which is sure to be a swing state in the presidential race.

Clinton finally endorses Murphy in Florida's Senate race.

It took her a while, but Clinton finally endorsed U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy last week after Florida newspapers reported she hadn't mentioned him or his high-stakes race for the U.S. Senate during her campaign events in the state. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden have both supported the Jupiter Democrat, so Clinton's non-endorsement was notable.

Orlando Cat Café opens in Clermont.

To end on a lighter and much furrier note, the highly anticipated Orlando Cat Café opened last week, providing a much-needed venue in which to sip lattes and pet kittens. This coffee spot at Cagan Crossings on U.S. 27 lets you play with and hopefully adopt any feline friends you make.