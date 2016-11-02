November 02, 2016 News & Features » News

ICYMI: POTUS was in town, early voting ends Sunday, a barbershop shooting and other things you may have missed this week 

By
click to enlarge icymi1102-1.jpg

Early voting ends Nov. 6:
Don't get caught in traffic on Election Day: Vote early (like the people on our cover). Bring photo identification to one of 17 locations in Orange County any day between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit ocfelections.com.

President Obama pitches Clinton to millennials in Orlando:
Obama spent time at the University of Central Florida, the second-largest university in the nation, trying to convince young people to vote and make history by electing the first female president. The president spoke to a crowd of 9,000 at the packed CFE Arena as thousands waited outside. A recent survey of young voters by Harvard's Institute of Politics shows that Clinton would get 49 percent of the vote from people ages 18 to 29, while Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would receive 21 percent.

One dead, another injured after shooting at Pine Hills barbershop:
Orange County deputies are still investigating a shooting at a Pine Hills barbershop last week that left one man dead and another man injured. Brian Berry, 43, was killed in the gunfire at the Strictly Skillz barbershop on 400 N. Pine Hills Road that also injured Reginald Trammel, 36. Berry was a community activist whose shop was known for giving away free backpacks and back-to-school haircuts for kids.

Two Florida women charged with election fraud in Miami-Dade:
We're not exactly known in Florida for running drama-free elections, and the 2016 election is no exception. Last week, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office announced it was charging two women for violating state election laws. Tomika Curgil, 33, a canvasser for People United for Medical Marijuana, is accused of submitting false registration forms, including some for dead people, while Gladys Coego, 74, is accused of marking absentee ballots left blank while she worked as a temporary election-support specialist in the county elections office.

