ICYMI: Orlando City's Phil Rawlins steps down, Paul Paulson is back, Bondi gets a new prosecutor and other things you may have missed this week 

Orlando City's Phil Rawlins steps down, Paul Paulson is back, Bondi gets a new prosecutor and other things you may have missed this week.

Orlando mayoral candidate runs for state agriculture commissioner:

We thought we'd heard the last of Paul Paulson after he spent all that money to try to become Orlando's mayor and still lost to incumbent Buddy Dyer by 30 points. But he's back and he wants to replace to replace state Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam, who has termed out of office (and is rumored to be running for governor in 2018). During his 2015 campaign for mayor, the Republican candidate faced several controversies, including issues with his veterans' charity and an argument with a local artist who said the Paulson campaign refused to pay for using his work without permission in advertising.

Phil Rawlins steps down from club presidency at Orlando City Soccer:

In a statement, Rawlins says he will remain with the team on the board of directors and will also have a new role as "Life President." The day-to-day operations of Orlando's soccer club will go to CEO Alex Leitao. Rawlins tells fans of the team not to worry because he's "not going anywhere."

Rick Scott assigns new prosecutor to complain against Pam Bondi:

The Florida governor Scott selected a new prosecutor to investigate a complaint filed against Attorney General Pam Bondi for a $25,000 campaign contribution she received from Donald Trump. The president-elect made the 2013 donation to her political committee while she was considering whether Florida should investigate complaints that Trump University had defrauded consumers, which she ultimately decided not to pursue. Hillsborough State Attorney Mark Ober was originally asked to investigate, but Ober asked Scott to appoint somebody else because Bondi used to work for him. Stephen Russell, a state attorney from southwest Florida, has a year to decide whether the complaint has merit.

Florida is 'radically out of step' in denying felons right to vote, report says:

Florida may not have gone through a hanging-chad debacle during this presidential election, but a new report from the Brennan Center for Justice says more than 1.6 million residents have lost their right to vote in Florida for virtually the rest of their lives, due to an antiquated voting ban for people with past felony convictions. This represents more than 10 percent of the state's voting-age population. Ex-felons who would like their voting rights back must petition the governor and a clemency board in a process that takes years. Out of the group of a million and a half people who lost the right to vote, about one-third are black, even though African-Americans make up just 16 percent of the state's population.